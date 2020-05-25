These watermelon coolers are deliciously refreshing

Hydrate yourself in scorching summer heat with a punch of taste. (Source: Caterspoint) Hydrate yourself in scorching summer heat with a punch of taste. (Source: Caterspoint)

Summer is the best time to consume seasonal fruits that are not just loaded with antioxidants but also provide the required nourishment and hydration to the body. And what better than the sweet watermelon which can be enjoyed in a variety of ways.

Watermelon is a good source of nutrition as it is a low-calorie fruit that helps provide the necessary electrolytes to the body. It is also a rich source of vitamins and minerals, making it a summer must-have. So here are some thirst quenching watermelon coolers that you can try at home. And mind you, the recipes are easy and do not require many ingredients.

Take a look at the recipes from chef Anshu Raj, Caterspoint.

Watermelon Basil Coconut Limeade

Watermelon and basil makes for a lovely combination. Have you tried it yet? (Source: Caterspoint) Watermelon and basil makes for a lovely combination. Have you tried it yet? (Source: Caterspoint)

Ingredients

100g – Black watermelon or ripe watermelon

Few fresh basil leaves or soaked basil seeds

2tsp – Fresh lime or kafir lime juice

8-10 – Ice cubes

200ml – Fresh coconut water

A pinch – Roasted cumin

Method

*Wash the watermelon thoroughly and then peel and chop it in about half-inch cubes.

*Now take fresh coconut water and pour in mixer.

*Then add lime juice and basil leaves or basil seeds and stir well. Add ice cubes. Blend in a mixer. Add watermelon cubes.

*For a dash of Indian flavour, you can add 1/2 tsp roasted cumin seeds. Your watermelon coconut limeade is ready.

Pro tip: If you have a sweet tooth, you can add honey.

Watermelon Mojito Cooler

Enjoy the refreshing watermelon mojito. (Source: Caterspoint) Enjoy the refreshing watermelon mojito. (Source: Caterspoint)

Ingredients

100g – Ripe black watermelon

200ml – Sprite cold drink or sparkling water

50ml – Mojito syrup

1tsp – Lime juice

6-8 – Ice cubes

Method

*Wash the watermelon thoroughly. Peel the skin and cut it into half inch cubes.

*Take a mixer, add sprite or sparkling water (soda).

*Now add lime juice and mojito syrup.

*Add ice cubes and stir well.

*Add some watermelon cubes into a tall glass and pour the cooler. Garnish with fresh mint.

Pro tip: In case do not have mojito syrup, make one at home with sugar, lime juice and crushed mint leaves.

All set to try them out today?

