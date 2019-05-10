Refreshing mango recipes you must try this summer

Summer brings along the heat and sweat, but it is also the season to enjoy the goodness of sweet, pulpy mangoes. Nothing can beat the joy of eating mangoes – whether as a fruit after meals, a shake or even cooked as a curry or chutney – as it tastes delicious in all forms.

So for those of you who cannot get enough of mangoes, these recipes by Swasti Aggarwal, food strategist, Foodhall are sure to bring a wide smile on your face. Go on, enjoy!

Spicy Mexican Mango Salad

Serves: 6

Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

3 – Mangoes, cubed

200g – Cherry tomatoes, diced

200g – Black beans, boiled

1 cup – Peppers, diced

1/2 cup – Coriander leaves

1 – Red chilli, chopped

1 – Lemon, squeezed

2tbsp – Olive oil

1/2tsp – Grain mustard

1tbsp – Jalapeno, chopped

2tbsp – Olive oil

1 – Garlic clove

1tsp – Chilli flakes

1 – Corn cob

Seasoning to taste

Method:

*Combine oil, seasoning, garlic and chilli. Brush evenly over the corn cob.

*Preheat a barbecue grill plate over medium-high heat. Place the corn and cook, turning occasionally, for about 10 minutes, or until charred.

*Take out and place it on a plate to cool down for 5 minutes. Then cut the corn kernels from cobs.

*Combine corn, beans, tomatoes and peppers in a large serving bowl.

*Cut the mangoes into cubes and add to the bowl with coriander and chilli.

*Add the corn mixture, drizzle lime juice, mustard and olive oil.

*Season and top with chopped jalapeno and coriander. Serve with corn chips.

Yellow Mango Curry with Jasmine Rice

Serves: 4

Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1/2tbsp – Coconut oil

1 medium – Shallot, minced

2tbsp – Minced fresh ginger

2 cloves – Garlic, minced

1 – Thai red chili, thinly sliced

3 tbsp – Red curry paste

2 cans – Coconut milk

3 tbsp – Coconut sugar/palm sugar

Sea salt as required

2-3tsp – Tamari or soy sauce

1tsp – Turmeric, ground

1 – Red bell pepper, diced

1/2 cup – Thai pea aubergine

1 cup – Broccoli florets, blanched

2 – Ripe mangos, diced

1/4 cup – Cashews, roasted and fried

1 – Lemon; juiced

Method:

*Heat a cast iron skillet and add coconut oil, shallot, ginger, garlic and Thai red chili. Add a pinch of sea salt and sauté for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.

*Add red curry paste and stir, cook for 2 minutes. Add coconut milk, coconut/palm sugar, sea salt, tamari, turmeric and stir. Bring to a simmer over medium heat.

*Once simmering, add red bell pepper and Thai pea aubergine. Cook for 5-10 minutes.

*Once the broth is thick, well-seasoned and the vegetables have softened, add mango, cashews and lemon juice, and simmer for 5-8 minutes over low flame.

*Serve with jasmine rice and steamed broccoli. This dish gets elevated with the addition of more lemon juice and Thai basil.

Mango Jalapeno Cooler

Serves: 4

Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 – Mango, peeled and cubed

1 – Jalapeno, thinly sliced, breadth-wise

1 cup – Mango juice, fresh not concentrate

1 bottle – Soda

2tbsp – Lemon juice

2tbsp – Sugar, optional

1 cup – Ice, crushed

Method:

*In a food processor, add cubed mango, one small slice of jalapeno, mango juice, sugar, lemon juice and blend to form a smooth, thin puree.

*Transfer to a container and add soda and crushed ice, then give it a good stir.

*Chill in the refrigerator before serving.