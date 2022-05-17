Try this refreshing drink to beat dehydration in summer (recipe inside)

While it is advisable to drink water and keep yourself hydrated all throughout the year, the summer season is when the body can quickly lose its water content in the form of sweat.

Which is why, it is important to sip on something soothing and watery from time to time. Besides plain water, you can also opt for coolants, and what can be a better coolant than one that involves coconut water?

Celeb fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared the recipe of coconut cooler on Instagram, writing that it is “the most refreshing drink to beat dehydration in this summer heat”. “It’s also the perfect drink to break your fast during Ramadan,” she wrote in the caption.

Ingredients

2 cups coconut water

½ lemon with peel

1 orange

1 tbsp honey

3-4 ice cubes

Method

– Add all the ingredients in a blender and blend it.

– Strain and enjoy.

The experts said “coconut drink with orange, lemon with peel and honey contains essential electrolytes, potassium and sodium to rehydrate the body”.

“The peel and pulp of citrus fruits like lemon and oranges are high in electrolytes and coconut water contains potassium and sodium making for a perfect homemade electrolyte drink,” she added.

Would you like to try?

