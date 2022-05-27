Beat the scorching summer heat with these naturally refreshing drinks

The summer season calls for refreshing and cooling drinks, to quench our thirst and relieve parched throats. But, many of us are guilty of reaching out for cold drinks, sodas, and other aerated drinks that are extremely healthy. This is why here we are — sharing perfect summer drinks that are not just delicious and refreshing but naturally healthy, too.

While lemonade and buttermilk are some common choices, you can also try a bunch of other summer drink options suggested by Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

“Beat the heat with these natural, cooling drinks this summer,” she wrote.

Fennel sharbat

To make this refreshing coolant, take a bowl and add 2 teaspoons of fennel powder. Add rock sugar (as per taste) and two glasses of water to it. Mix well and enjoy!

Sattu drink

Sattu drink is not just extremely cooling but is also the best source of easily digestible protein during summer. To make this at home, mix one teaspoon of sattu powder in a glass of water and add roasted cumin, pink salt, and some jaggery to it.

Pudina sharbat

“Take 2-3 glasses of water, add a handful of mint leaves, small pieces of rock sugar (as per taste) and grind it thoroughly. Then, add half lemon and rock salt (as per taste), strain and sip on this most delicious mint drink,” Dr Bhavsar said.

Pudina sharbat is tasty and refreshing! (Source: Pixabay) Pudina sharbat is tasty and refreshing! (Source: Pixabay)

Gulkand shots

To make gulkand shots, take one glass of milk, add one tablespoon of gulkand and mix it using a hand blender.

Bael sharbat

Take bael fruit, cut it from the middle and take out the inner soft pulp. “Soak the pulp in one glass of water for 20 minutes. Then, mash the pulp thoroughly. Later, strain it and add 1 teaspoon of jaggery, roasted cumin, cardamom and a pinch of black salt in it and your bael sharbat is ready,” she explained.

Khus sharbat

Soak khus in water for eight to 10 hours. Once they are completely soaked, strain and add rock sugar to the khus water.

Kokum sharbat

To make this delicious drink, take two fresh kokum fruits, cut them in half, remove the seeds and grind them into a fine paste. Then, make a rock sugar syrup and pour it into the kokum paste. Add cumin and cardamom powder for taste. When you want to enjoy this drink, add 2-3 tablespoons of this paste to a glass and mix it with cool water.

Sip on coconut water to stay refreshed. (Source: Pixabay) Sip on coconut water to stay refreshed. (Source: Pixabay)

Sugarcane juice

The summer season is incomplete without sugarcane juice. It is easily available on the streets and is the best energy provider and thirst reliever.

Coconut water

What better than coconut water to give yourself a hydrating boost? The Ayurvedic expert suggested having it in the morning or two hours after the afternoon meal.

“Beat the heat with these cooling homemade natural drinks instead of cold drinks and ice creams from the market and stay healthy this summer,” she concluded.

