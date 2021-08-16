Watermelon banana sorbet: Would you like to try this ‘refreshing fruity treat’?

There’s nothing more naturally refreshing and healthy than fruits. And, the best thing about fruits is that they can be consumed in a variety of delicious ways. One such mouthwatering way to enjoy their goodness is by making sorbet. Sorbet is basically a frozen dessert made with fruits and ice. With just a couple of ingredients, you can make a refreshing sorbet at home.

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared chef Manveer Singh Chauhan’s quick and easy recipe for watermelon banana sorbet which is not just delectable but also healthy and vegan.

“Whipped up in just a few minutes, this refreshing fruity treat is healthy and vegan and makes a great snack for kids too! It’s fresh, light, hydrating and the banana gives it a creamy texture which will cool you down on these last hot days of summer,” she wrote. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)

Here’s how you can make watermelon banana sorbet at home.

ALSO READ | Can pineapple aid digestion? Find out here

Ingredients

*200 grams frozen watermelon

*100 grams frozen banana

*Few sprigs of basil

*Optional: you can add a few drops of lemon

Method