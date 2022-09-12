scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

These are the best ways to reduce plant-based antinutrients from your food

Antinutrient found in legumes, nuts, and seeds is phytates; lectins are present in grains, legumes, potatoes and tomatoes; oxalates are found in spinach, rice, bran, rhubarb, almonds and wheat

eat healthy, healthy foods, antinutrients, how to reduce antinutrients from food, types of antinutrients, healthy eating, indian express newsSeeds, nuts, beans, legumes and some grains need to be sprouted. You can rinse and place them in a glass jar and sprouting vessel. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

As you are aware, antinutrients are compounds found in food that “impair the digestion and absorption of protein, vitamins, and minerals”, as explained by nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor. The expert had previously said in an Instagram post that while all foods contain nutrients, certain plant foods like grains, seeds, nuts, and legumes “contain compounds that act as a form of defense mechanism and help to protect the plant from infections or consumption by animals and insects”.

She also said that although most plant foods contain antinutrients, “when properly prepared, they are safe to consume”.

ALSO READ |Top plant-based protein sources you must add to your diet

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhakti Kapoor (@gethealthyhigh)

In a new post, Kapoor wrote of five ways to reduce antinutrients in plants, stating that phytates, oxalates, and lectin are the three classifications of such foods. Citing examples, she explained antinutrient found in legumes, nuts, and seeds is phytates; lectins are present in grains, legumes, and vegetables like potatoes and tomatoes; and oxalates are found in spinach, rice, bran, rhubarb, almonds and wheat.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Some people are more sensitive to antinutrients than others, so experiment to see what works best for you,” she wrote, adding that “bio individuality” is critical. “The more specialised your diet becomes, the better it will be.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhakti Kapoor (@gethealthyhigh)

There are three things one needs to do about the three different families of antinutrients before consuming them: soaking, sprouting, and fermenting.

1. Soaking

Beans, legumes and seeds need soaking. Kapoor said that allowing them to soak overnight can reduce the level of antinutrients they contain by up to 50 per cent.

ALSO READ |Seven nutritionist-approved monsoon superfoods that are a must-have

2. Sprouting

Seeds, nuts, beans, legumes and some grains need to be sprouted. You can rinse and place them in a glass jar and sprouting vessel, away from direct sunlight for 8-12 hours, until you see sprouts appearing. This can reduce up to 81 per cent of antinutrients.

3. Fermenting

Advertisement

Beans, legumes and seeds need to be fermented. They can be soaked at room temperature to reduce up to 88 per cent of antinutrients.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 10:50:49 am
Next Story

DU Admissions 2022: Here’s the list of documents you need to register on Delhi University’s CSAS portal

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

‘No interviews for non-minority students; 100% weightage to CUET score,’ Delhi HC tells St Stephens

‘No interviews for non-minority students; 100% weightage to CUET score,’ Delhi HC tells St Stephens

After meeting controversial priest, Rahul's no-show at event sparks row
Delhi Confidential

After meeting controversial priest, Rahul's no-show at event sparks row

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints from 7 minor boys
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints from 7 minor boys

BJP rattled by our success: Kejriwal on police raid at AAP office
AAP in Gujarat

BJP rattled by our success: Kejriwal on police raid at AAP office

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Asia Cup Final

Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'
Cyrus Mistry car crash

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl
Superfood

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?
Opinion

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Celebs join hands with Mumbaikars in beach clean-up drive post Ganpati visarjan
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement