These are the best ways to reduce plant-based antinutrients from your food

As you are aware, antinutrients are compounds found in food that “impair the digestion and absorption of protein, vitamins, and minerals”, as explained by nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor. The expert had previously said in an Instagram post that while all foods contain nutrients, certain plant foods like grains, seeds, nuts, and legumes “contain compounds that act as a form of defense mechanism and help to protect the plant from infections or consumption by animals and insects”.

She also said that although most plant foods contain antinutrients, “when properly prepared, they are safe to consume”.

In a new post, Kapoor wrote of five ways to reduce antinutrients in plants, stating that phytates, oxalates, and lectin are the three classifications of such foods. Citing examples, she explained antinutrient found in legumes, nuts, and seeds is phytates; lectins are present in grains, legumes, and vegetables like potatoes and tomatoes; and oxalates are found in spinach, rice, bran, rhubarb, almonds and wheat.

“Some people are more sensitive to antinutrients than others, so experiment to see what works best for you,” she wrote, adding that “bio individuality” is critical. “The more specialised your diet becomes, the better it will be.”

There are three things one needs to do about the three different families of antinutrients before consuming them: soaking, sprouting, and fermenting.

1. Soaking

Beans, legumes and seeds need soaking. Kapoor said that allowing them to soak overnight can reduce the level of antinutrients they contain by up to 50 per cent.

2. Sprouting

Seeds, nuts, beans, legumes and some grains need to be sprouted. You can rinse and place them in a glass jar and sprouting vessel, away from direct sunlight for 8-12 hours, until you see sprouts appearing. This can reduce up to 81 per cent of antinutrients.

3. Fermenting

Beans, legumes and seeds need to be fermented. They can be soaked at room temperature to reduce up to 88 per cent of antinutrients.

