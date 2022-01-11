Three simple ways to reduce food wastage

Food wastage is not just a social problem but an environmental one, too. Hence, it is important to take concrete steps to ensure food wastage is avoided at all costs. To help you take the first step, here are some tips by nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

“Food waste is a bigger problem than many people realise. Buying more food than we need at markets, letting fruits and vegetables spoil at home or taking larger portions than we can eat — these habits put extra strain on our natural resources and damage our environment. When we waste food, we waste the labour, effort, investment, and precious resources. In short, wasting food increases greenhouse gas emissions and contributes to climate change,” said Batra.

What can you do?

Here are three easy ways to reconnect with food and what it stands for:

♻️Reduce: Improve food storage and reduce wastage at home. Buy what you use, and use it all.

♻️Reuse: If you don’t eat everything you make, freeze it for later or use the leftovers as an ingredient in another meal.

♻️Recycle: Recycle as much as possible. Try composting, and put nutrients back into the soil. You can also start your own green patch of fruits, vegetables, or herbs.

“Well, it’s up to us to change our habits to make not wasting food a way of life! Together, we can create a better and more sustainable world,” she added.

