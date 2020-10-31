Make red velvet cupcakes in a pan with this simple recipe

Are you a fan of red velvet cake? You do not have to order it from a bakery because it can be made easily at home in a pan. Kolkata-based food blogger Reshu Drolia recently shared an easy recipe for baking red velvet cupcakes, which can be made with just some simple ingredients usually available at home.
Check out the recipe:
Ingredients
½ cup or 65 gm – All-purpose flour
1 tbsp – Sugar, powdered
1/8 tsp – Baking powder
1/8 tsp – Soda
100 gm – Condensed milk
25 gm – Butter, melted
2 tbsp- Oil
¼ cup – Beetroot juice
Lemon juice
Lemon zest
1/2 tbsp – Cocoa powder
Method
* In a mixing bowl, sift all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder, powdered sugar, cocoa powder, and mix it well. The dry mixture is ready. Keep aside.
* In another bowl, add condensed milk, beetroot juice, vanilla essence, and mix well.
* Now add the dry mixture into the bowl of wet mixture and mix well till smooth and fluffy. Add few drops of red food colour and mix it well.
* Add melted butter, oil and mix well again.
* Now add lemon juice and lemon zest and mix. The batter is ready.
* Take four small size bowls and put cup liners inside each of them.
* Now fill ¾ parts of cup liners with batter as the cupcake will fluff up while baking.
* Now place all bowls on a stand and it in a heated pan.
* Cover the lid of the pan and let the cupcakes bake for 15-20 minutes on medium-high flame.
* Once baked, uncover the lid and take out the bowls from the pan.
* Invert each bowl upside down and remove cupcakes from them.
* Let it cool down before frosting.
How about trying it this weekend?
