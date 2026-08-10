Is red food colour banned? Experts explain what’s actually allowed

As the Maharashtra FDA crackdown on unhygienic food continues to make headlines, social media has been abuzz with reports and videos suggesting that some eateries have stopped using red dye or food colour in dishes such as chicken lollipops. Take a look at this tweet.

Restaurant owners are now serving Chicken Lollipop and Manchurian without colour due to fear of Tukaram Mundhe. pic.twitter.com/r47NCW0cr2 — Bewda babloo 🧉 (@babloobhaiya3) August 6, 2026

Red food colour or “red dye” refers to colouring agents added to food to make it look more attractive and appealing.

“Red food colouring is the name given to substances that give it a bright red or reddish look; these can be either synthetic or obtained from natural sources. Both food manufacturers and restaurants use them mainly to enhance the visual appearance of the food, to ensure that it has a consistent colour and, at times, to make up for colour that has been lost during processing or cooking,” said Montu Saini, former chef, Rashtrapati Bhavan.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

While there has been no official confirmation from FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe’s office, we asked experts about red dye and permitted red food colour.

“Red food colours have been banned for a long time. FSSAI or the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India lists the permitted food colours that can be used. Even the use is only limited to bakeries and sweet shops. So, it has to be a food-graded, FSSAI-approved colour for it to be used,” Saini told indianexpress.com.

The important point is that not all red food colours are the same. “As a chef, I’m not in favour of adding any such colours to food, but then it’s permitted by FSSAI. Some food-grade synthetic colours are legally permitted, but they must be used only in permitted foods and within prescribed limits. Unauthorised or industrial dyes are a completely different and serious food-safety concern,” said chef Shipra Khanna.

Dr Shankar Zanwar, senior consultant gastroenterologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai, also stressed that they are commonly used in items such as sauces, sweets, beverages, desserts, marinades and some processed foods. “In restaurants, excessive use of bright red colouring can sometimes be a concern, particularly when the ingredient is not clearly disclosed or when non-permitted colours are used,” said Dr Zanwar.

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Some people may have gut issues (Photo: AI Generated) Some people may have gut issues (Photo: AI Generated)

Dr Saiprasad Lad, consultant gastroenterology, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central said that adding a synthetic red food colour generally provides no nutritional advantage; its main function is cosmetic in that it makes food appear more appealing or gives it a consistent look.

Dr Zanwar concurred and said that the main concern is which colour is being used, in what quantity, and whether it is approved for food use. “Excessive intake of certain synthetic colours may cause reactions in sensitive individuals, such as stomach discomfort, nausea or allergic-type symptoms. Some people may also experience headaches or other symptoms after consuming particular food additives. Using industrial or non-food-grade colours is especially unsafe because they may contain contaminants that are not meant for human consumption,” said Dr Zanwar.

Consumers should look at food labels and avoid products with an unusually intense or unnatural colour, particularly when the colour appears excessive. “At restaurants, it is reasonable to ask whether artificial colouring has been added,” asserted Dr Zanwar.

Rather than an outright ban on all red food colours, the focus should be on strict regulation, permitted food-grade colours, safe limits, proper labelling and enforcement against illegal dyes. “Moderation and awareness are important, especially with frequently consumed processed foods.”

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Khanna noted, “The focus should be on strict regulation, testing, correct labelling and zero tolerance for illegal or industrial dyes. Where colour isn’t necessary, chefs should ideally let the natural colour of the ingredients shine.”

‘Red food colour’ has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.