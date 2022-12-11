Check out these two recipes from Kylie Jenner’s kitchen

Kylie’s chocolate chip cookies
Anyone who keeps up with the ‘KarJenners’ knows that Kylie and Kourtney love to cook and are passionate about their food. Kourtney, the eldest of the sisters has, in fact, launched her own lifestyle website, too, where she shares various lifestyle, beauty and health secrets and hacks.
Perusing through the site, we found Kylie Jenner’s chocolate chip cookie recipe, and it looks too good to not share. Try it out, indulge and enjoy some gooey-chocolatey goodness.
DIETARY INFO: Soy-Free
SERVING SIZE: 12 cookies
PREP TIME: 1 hour, 10 mins
COOK TIME: 10 mins
INGREDIENTS:
2 ¼ cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 sticks softened butter
1 cup brown sugar
¾ cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 eggs
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 cup milk chocolate chips
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Preheat the oven to 350° F.
2. Mix together flour, salt, and baking soda.
3. Blend together softened butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract.
4. Once smooth, add eggs to the butter mixture and blend on low.
5. Gradually add flour mixture.
6. Once thoroughly blended, add chocolate chips to the mixture and blend again.
7. Place the dough in the refrigerator for one hour.
8. Bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown.
9. Allow the cookies to cool on a baking rack.
10. Enjoy!
Kylie’s avocado toast
Another recipe we found that we think is really worth trying out is an avocado toast. Everyone has their own style of making avocado toast, and Jenner likes to put honey on hers. However, don’t judge too quick — she also enjoys spices along with the honey, adding red pepper flakes, too. Sound odd? It’s actually a very popular combination of ingredients in the west. Check out this unique version of the quick, healthy snack.
DIETARY INFO: Vegan, Dairy-Free, Nut-Free
SERVING SIZE: 1
PREP TIME: 2 mins
COOK TIME: 3 mins
INGREDIENTS:
Sourdough bread
1 avocado
Crushed red pepper flakes (to taste)
Honey
Salt (to taste)
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Toast sourdough bread.
2. Mash avocado then spread on the toasted bread slice.
3. Drizzle honey, sprinkle red pepper flakes, and top with a pinch of salt.
4. Cut in half and enjoy!
Whether you are a Kylie Jenner fan or not, these recipes are worth trying out.
