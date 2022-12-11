Check out these two recipes from Kylie Jenner’s kitchen

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 350° F.

2. Mix together flour, salt, and baking soda.

3. Blend together softened butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract.

4. Once smooth, add eggs to the butter mixture and blend on low.

5. Gradually add flour mixture.

6. Once thoroughly blended, add chocolate chips to the mixture and blend again.

7. Place the dough in the refrigerator for one hour.

8. Bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown.

9. Allow the cookies to cool on a baking rack.

10. Enjoy!

Kylie’s avocado toast

Another recipe we found that we think is really worth trying out is an avocado toast. Everyone has their own style of making avocado toast, and Jenner likes to put honey on hers. However, don’t judge too quick — she also enjoys spices along with the honey, adding red pepper flakes, too. Sound odd? It’s actually a very popular combination of ingredients in the west. Check out this unique version of the quick, healthy snack.

DIETARY INFO: Vegan, Dairy-Free, Nut-Free

SERVING SIZE: 1

PREP TIME: 2 mins

COOK TIME: 3 mins

INGREDIENTS:

