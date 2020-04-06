Make this banana bread in your pressure cooker; check out the recipe

Homemade banana nut bread cut into slices. (Photo: Getty) Homemade banana nut bread cut into slices. (Photo: Getty)

The lockdown has surely made people rekindle their love for baking and cooking, and among the many food trends going viral on social media — much like the Dalgona coffee — is the banana bread. Easy to bake, this variety doesn’t contain yeast (it instead has baking powder), and is often also known as ‘teacake’.

In fact, actor Alia Bhatt also recently tried her hand at baking one. If you too are wondering how to make one, check it out here.

Ahead, we tell you how to make banana bread without using an oven.

Ingredients needed

4 – Bananas

1 tbsp – Baking powder

1/2 tsp – Baking soda

1 1/2 cup – Wheat flour

Almonds (roughly chopped)

1 pinch – Salt

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

1/2 cup – Sugar

Steps

Take the bananas and mash them until they become a thick paste. To it, add 1 teaspoon of vanilla essence and 1/2 cup of sugar. Mix it well. Keep the bowl aside Take a fresh bowl and pour 1 and a half cup wheat flour and add all the dry ingredients like baking soda, baking powder. Mix well and at the end add 2 tablespoons of roughly chopped almonds for a nutty flavour. Mix all the dry and wet ingredients. Now grease the cake tin with butter and begin pouring the batter. Level it with a spatula and gently tap it so there are no air bubbles. Top it off with grated almond flakes (optional). Then in a pressure cooker that is pre-heated, place the tin and cook it for a good 40-50 minutes while it releases the pressure naturally. Once in a while, insert a knife inside the cake to see if it is cooked or not. If the knife comes out clean, turn off the stove and allow the cake to cool down. Transfer it to a plate and serve it with a fresh cup of hot brewed coffee or tea.

What are you baking this lockdown?

