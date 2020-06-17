These gluten-free, vegan cookies are perfect for midnight munching

Oatmeal cookies with dates. (Photo: Getty) Oatmeal cookies with dates. (Photo: Getty)

Do you end up eating chips, namkeen or any other stuff you find in your kitchen cabinet when those unwanted midnight hunger pangs come knocking? We suggest you put a stop to that and opt for something healthy and filling. And a great option is to opt for gluten-free cookies which are not only healthy, but also easy to make. So if you are ready to make the switch, take a look at the recipe below.

Ingredients

1 – Ripe banana

1 cup – Oats

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

2 tbsp – Almond butter

Cinnamon powder (a pinch)

Steps

*In a bowl, mash a ripe banana and add almond butter. Mix well. Then add the oats and vanilla essence.

*Sprinkle some cinnamon powder for taste and mould them into small balls.

*Now take a cookie or an oven tray and place a parchment sheet on it. Keep balls on it and bake on 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.

*Allow it to cool down and drizzle some honey and cinnamon powder and munch away!

