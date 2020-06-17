These gluten-free, vegan cookies are perfect for midnight munching

Do you end up eating chips, namkeen or any other stuff you find in your kitchen cabinet when those unwanted midnight hunger pangs come knocking? We suggest you put a stop to that and opt for something healthy and filling. And a great option is to opt for gluten-free cookies which are not only healthy, but also easy to make. So if you are ready to make the switch, take a look at the recipe below.
@whatannamakes
Surprised that the consistency is actually cookie like!! 😲 #healthybaking #baking #tiktokbaking #cookies #recipe #vegan #glutenfree #diet #whatieat
Ingredients
- 1 – Ripe banana
- 1 cup – Oats
- 1 tsp – Vanilla essence
- 2 tbsp – Almond butter
- Cinnamon powder (a pinch)
Steps
*In a bowl, mash a ripe banana and add almond butter. Mix well. Then add the oats and vanilla essence.
*Sprinkle some cinnamon powder for taste and mould them into small balls.
*Now take a cookie or an oven tray and place a parchment sheet on it. Keep balls on it and bake on 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.
*Allow it to cool down and drizzle some honey and cinnamon powder and munch away!
Try these vegan recipes too
Try these easy gluten-free nutrient breakfast bombs today; here’s the recipe
Would you like to try them today?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.