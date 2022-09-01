scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

This ubiquitous sweet dish is believed to be ‘accidentally invented’ by Shah Jahan’s chef

The sweet dish is ubiquitous in India today, and almost every sweet shop will have a version of it all through the year.

sweet dish, gulab jamun recipe, food quiz, Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, history of gulab jamun, indian express newsThe story goes that it was Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, during whose reign his personal chef "accidentally prepared" the dish. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

India is a land of mithais — there has never been a dearth of them. The fact that there are so many states and union territories, along with many cultures and festivals, means that there is always a free flow of traditional sweets, whose recipes have been passed down generations. So, when celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor posted a fun quiz about a pan-India favourite, it got us both salivating and thinking.

As part of his “#SundayFunday” series, Kapoor asked his followers to answer a particularly-tricky question: which mithai/sweet was accidentally invented by Emperor Shah Jahan’s personal chef? The options were: ladoo, gulab jamun, kheer, and halwa. Can you guess what it was?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor)

Many people wrote in the comments that it is ‘gulab jamun‘, which is, in fact, the correct answer.

ALSO READ |Are you ready for gulab jamun ki sabzi?

The dumpy brown balls that are filled with a sugary syrup and served at many Indian functions — festivals and weddings alike — have the potential to make even a non-sweet lover magically grow a sweet tooth.

According to meethikahani.com, there are two different tales that talk about how the sweet came into existence. One states that the gulab jamun had originated in medieval Iran — developed from a fritter that was brought to India by Central Asian Turkic conquerors.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The other states that it was Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, during whose reign his personal chef “accidentally prepared” the dish.

The sweet dish is ubiquitous in India today, and almost every sweet shop will have a version of it all through the year. While the colour varies in different shades of brown, the recipe remains largely the same across the country, where people consume it regardless of their religious proclivity and cultural background.

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Satisfy your sweet tooth with Deepika Padukone’s choco-chip cookies; recipe inside

Kapoor has dished out the recipe on his blog sanjeevkapoor.com. Read on.

Ingredients

– Mawa (khoya) 1 1/2 cups
– Chenna 1/4 cup
– Soda bicarbonate 1/4 teaspoon
– Refined flour (maida) 3 tablespoons
– Green cardamom powder 1/4 teaspoon
– Sugar 2 cups
Ghee to deep fry

Method

Advertisement

* Grate khoya and mash chenna and keep aside. Mix the two along with soda bicarbonate, refined flour, green cardamom powder and a little water to make a soft dough.
* Divide into 16 equal portions and shape into balls. Prepare a sugar syrup with sugar and two cups of water. Clear the syrup by removing the scum, if any.
* Heat ghee/oil in a pan. Add the balls and deep fry on low heat till golden-brown in colour. Drain and soak in the sugar syrup for at least 15 to 20 minutes before serving.

“Temperature of the oil should be low or the jamuns will remain uncooked from inside. You may stuff gulab jamuns with saffron and pistachio nuts or mishri,” the chef wrote.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 02:10:17 pm
Next Story

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer will be given in 2-3 doses, say experts

HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer will be given in 2-3 doses, say experts

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Does your BP remain high despite medication? What are the causes and treatment?

Does your BP remain high despite medication? What are the causes and treatment?

IIT Guwahati researchers develop edible coating to extend shelf life of vegetables

IIT Guwahati researchers develop edible coating to extend shelf life of vegetables

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sita Ramam
Sita Ramam promotions: When Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna impressed with their style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement