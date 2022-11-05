scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Worried about calories in pizza? Try this healthier version

Chef Meghna Kamdar shared a healthier version of vegetarian pizza which is low in calories and has high protein content

pizzaTry this yummy pizza recipe today. (Photo: Freepik)

Pizza is one dish that most people can’t say no to. Oozing hot cheese, crunchy toppings and gooey texture can make pizza fans go weak in the knees. However, many of us are likely to refrain from eating this scrumptious dish due to the presence of a high amount of calories. So, should you let go of pizza forever? Not really!

A healthier version of this Italian dish which has low calories and high protein seems to be a better alternative. Chef Meghna Kamdar, took to social media, to share a recipe for one such vegetarian pizza that you can enjoy guilt-free.

Also Read |This easy-to-make chilla is a great breakfast option (recipe inside)

“Enjoy the monsoon season with moonglet pizza. This is unique, quick and easy,” she wrote, sharing the recipe.

Ingredients
*1 cup moong dal (Yellow lentils, soaked for 3-4 hours)
*2 green chillies
*Salt as per taste
*1 tsp + 1/2 tsp more oil
*2 finely chopped garlic cloves
*Tomato Puree (5-6 tomatoes blanched, peeled and churned in a mixer)
*1 tsp mix of herbs (alternatively oregano or pizza seasonings can be used)
*1/2 tsp chilli flakes
*1 tbsp tomato ketchup
*1 tsp fruit salt
*Finely chopped onion and capsicum
*Boiled sweetcorn
*Pizza seasonings
*Grated cheese

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons
Remarkable anthology of short stories, ‘A Case Of Indian Marvels&#8...Premium
Remarkable anthology of short stories, ‘A Case Of Indian Marvels&#8...
Also Read |This ‘fat loss’ snack can be prepared with ‘just 1 spoon of ghee’

Method
*In a mixer jar, take 1 cup Moong Dal (soaked for 3-4 hours) and add green chillies, salt to taste and make a fine batter
*Transfer the batter to a mixing bowl
*Now, put the pan on heat to make pizza puree
*Pour oil and add finely chopped garlic cloves, tomato puree, mix herbs, chilli flakes, tomato ketchup, salt and give a good mix
*Now, cover the pan with a lid and cook for 7-8 min on medium heat
*Next, add fruit salt, mix it well and let’s quickly start making moonglet
*Heat the pan, add 1/2 tsp oil and wipe it with a tissue
*Pour batter and spread it around
*Drizzle a little bit of oil on it
*Once cooked, flip the pizza and spread pizza puree on it
*Now add some finely chopped onion, capsicum, and boiled sweetcorn
*Sprinkle pizza seasonings and add grated Cheese
*Cover the lid until cheese melts and the base turns little crisp
*Take it on a serving plate
*Cut into triangles and top with basil leaves

Enjoy this healthy scrumptious moonglet pizza!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-11-2022 at 02:25:17 pm
Next Story

Kerala mayor in fresh row, now over ‘letter asking CPM for names for govt jobs’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Cuteness alert: Bollywood celebs and their paw-some buddies
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement