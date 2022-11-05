Worried about calories in pizza? Try this healthier version

Pizza is one dish that most people can’t say no to. Oozing hot cheese, crunchy toppings and gooey texture can make pizza fans go weak in the knees. However, many of us are likely to refrain from eating this scrumptious dish due to the presence of a high amount of calories. So, should you let go of pizza forever? Not really!

A healthier version of this Italian dish which has low calories and high protein seems to be a better alternative. Chef Meghna Kamdar, took to social media, to share a recipe for one such vegetarian pizza that you can enjoy guilt-free.

“Enjoy the monsoon season with moonglet pizza. This is unique, quick and easy,” she wrote, sharing the recipe.

Ingredients

*1 cup moong dal (Yellow lentils, soaked for 3-4 hours)

*2 green chillies

*Salt as per taste

*1 tsp + 1/2 tsp more oil

*2 finely chopped garlic cloves

*Tomato Puree (5-6 tomatoes blanched, peeled and churned in a mixer)

*1 tsp mix of herbs (alternatively oregano or pizza seasonings can be used)

*1/2 tsp chilli flakes

*1 tbsp tomato ketchup

*1 tsp fruit salt

*Finely chopped onion and capsicum

*Boiled sweetcorn

*Pizza seasonings

*Grated cheese

Method

*In a mixer jar, take 1 cup Moong Dal (soaked for 3-4 hours) and add green chillies, salt to taste and make a fine batter

*Transfer the batter to a mixing bowl

*Now, put the pan on heat to make pizza puree

*Pour oil and add finely chopped garlic cloves, tomato puree, mix herbs, chilli flakes, tomato ketchup, salt and give a good mix

*Now, cover the pan with a lid and cook for 7-8 min on medium heat

*Next, add fruit salt, mix it well and let’s quickly start making moonglet

*Heat the pan, add 1/2 tsp oil and wipe it with a tissue

*Pour batter and spread it around

*Drizzle a little bit of oil on it

*Once cooked, flip the pizza and spread pizza puree on it

*Now add some finely chopped onion, capsicum, and boiled sweetcorn

*Sprinkle pizza seasonings and add grated Cheese

*Cover the lid until cheese melts and the base turns little crisp

*Take it on a serving plate

*Cut into triangles and top with basil leaves

Enjoy this healthy scrumptious moonglet pizza!

