Buckwheat Canopes, for that mindful snacking

It is always interesting to work with superfoods. I find immense joy when I replace usual grains especially wheat (or refined flour) with either millets or grains like buckwheat. It not only helps my participants find a gluten free, grain free menu but also helps them open new doors to healthier and tastier recipes.

Advertising

Buckwheat is a super food. It lowers cholesterol and has all good protein, fibre and magnesium. It also decreases the risk of diabetes and when combined with healthy veggies, the combination turns out to be an absolute winner.

Try these baked Canopes where I have combined buckwheat flour with chestnut flour and tapioca flour. For 12 baked Canopes we need:

Ingredients:

1 cup – Pre-roasted buckwheat flour

1/2 cup – Pre-roasted chestnut flour/singhara aata (You can also use barnyard millet/samak flour)

1/4 cup – Soaked tapioca pearls

3/4 cup – Steamed pumpkin puree

2tbsp – Oil or ghee

1tsp – Baking powder

2tsp – Chilli flakes (or sweet paprika)

1tsp – Black pepper powder

A pinch of Garlic Powder (optional)

Rock salt to taste

Water to knead the dough

Method:

Advertising

* Mix and knead everything into a tight dough. Keep it covered for a few minutes. Divide it into 12 equal parts.

* Now in a well greased muffin mould, spread the rolled out dough till it covers the edges. Make sure you prick it to avoid inflating while baking. To skip this process, you can spread the rolled out dough onto an upside down muffin mould. That works even better.

* Preheat oven at 150C for 5-7 minutes.

* Bake them along with the mould for 10-12 minutes.

* Always remember to manually check in between, as settings vary from oven to oven. Once done, let the canopes settle and come to a room temperature. They will be crunchy only after cooling down.

* You can save canopes in an airtight jar.

* Now for fillings, you can be spoilt for choices. I played with leftover tapioca porridge (sabudana khichdi), potato salad with yoghurt dressing and loads of roasted pumpkin seeds, or just a handful of chopped fruits are good to compliment your mid day snack cravings.

Whatever choice you make, always remember our diet constitutes our mental, physical and emotional well being. Be mindful of your own choices and keep a close check on your diet. Taking small constructive steps is always a good idea. After all, you are what you eat.

Health Benefits of buckwheat, chestnut and tapioca

Buckwheat: Improves heart health, reduces blood sugar, non allergenic, gluten-free, protects against cancer, rich in dietary fibre, contains good vegetarian protein.

Chestnut: Excellent source of vitamins and minerals, reduces cholesterol, stabilizes blood sugar, helps in brain function, stronger bones, increased energy, healthy skin, gluten-free.

Tapioca: Easy to digest, source of calcium, low in sodium, source of folate, keeps you full, gluten-free.