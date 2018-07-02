Move away from the usual, try this BBQ Jackfruit Burger

Everyone enjoys a delectable chicken patty burger, but what about a jackfruit burger? (Source: Getty Images) Everyone enjoys a delectable chicken patty burger, but what about a jackfruit burger? (Source: Getty Images)

It will perhaps be a feat to find someone who does not enjoy a juicy chicken or tenderloin burger. A well cooked burger with sides of crispy french fries and cold coleslaw is enough to tempt anyone. But what if we replace the filling with a jackfruit patty? Have you ever wondered how would a barbecue jackfruit burger would taste like?

Don’t scrunch your face and dismiss it right away. Try this recipe by Swaminandan, executive chef, Crowne Plaza Today, New Delhi and go on a culinary journey. You might be surprised!

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Serves 2

Ingredients:

400g – Green jackfruit

60g – BBQ seasoning

180g – BBQ sauce

50ml – Cooking oil

Slaw

140g – Shredded cabbage

60g – Shredded carrot

200g – Avocado

20ml – Lime juice

20g – Salt

15g – Black pepper

Burger

2 – Burger bun

20g – Roasted crushed cashew nut

30g – Butter

10g – Fresh coriander

Method:

* Take 400g of green jackfruit. Wash and drain it well.

* Mix barbeque seasoning in a small bowl. Add the seasoning to the jackfruit and toss to coat.

* Heat a skillet/frying pan over medium heat. Once hot, put some oil.

* Once the oil is heated, cook seasoned jackfruit till it gets light brown in colour.

* Add BBQ sauce to the jackfruit followed by water.

* Stir and reduce heat to low-medium and cover the skillet with the lid to cook the jackfruit till it becomes tender.

* For the cabbage slaw, toss shredded cabbage, shredded carrot, avocado with lime juice, salt and black pepper. Set the slaw aside.

* Slice the burger bun in half and butter them.

* Layer the bun with avocado, cabbage and carrot slaw.

* Top it with BBQ jackfruit, cashew and fresh coriander springs.

* Serve it along with your choice of fries and salad.

