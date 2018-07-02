Move away from the usual, try this BBQ Jackfruit Burger

It will perhaps be a feat to find someone who does not enjoy a juicy chicken or tenderloin burger. A well cooked burger with sides of crispy french fries and cold coleslaw is enough to tempt anyone. But what if we replace the filling with a jackfruit patty? Have you ever wondered how would a barbecue jackfruit burger would taste like?
Don’t scrunch your face and dismiss it right away. Try this recipe by Swaminandan, executive chef, Crowne Plaza Today, New Delhi and go on a culinary journey. You might be surprised!
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients:
400g – Green jackfruit
60g – BBQ seasoning
180g – BBQ sauce
50ml – Cooking oil
Slaw
140g – Shredded cabbage
60g – Shredded carrot
200g – Avocado
20ml – Lime juice
20g – Salt
15g – Black pepper
Burger
2 – Burger bun
20g – Roasted crushed cashew nut
30g – Butter
10g – Fresh coriander
Method:
* Take 400g of green jackfruit. Wash and drain it well.
* Mix barbeque seasoning in a small bowl. Add the seasoning to the jackfruit and toss to coat.
* Heat a skillet/frying pan over medium heat. Once hot, put some oil.
* Once the oil is heated, cook seasoned jackfruit till it gets light brown in colour.
* Add BBQ sauce to the jackfruit followed by water.
* Stir and reduce heat to low-medium and cover the skillet with the lid to cook the jackfruit till it becomes tender.
* For the cabbage slaw, toss shredded cabbage, shredded carrot, avocado with lime juice, salt and black pepper. Set the slaw aside.
* Slice the burger bun in half and butter them.
* Layer the bun with avocado, cabbage and carrot slaw.
* Top it with BBQ jackfruit, cashew and fresh coriander springs.
* Serve it along with your choice of fries and salad.
