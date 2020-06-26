scorecardresearch
How about a bowl of Caesar salad this weekend?

The salad is enriched with potassium, vitamin K and folate along with beta carotene, making it a great combination of taste and health!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 26, 2020 9:40:53 pm
Caesar salad, how to make Caesar salad at home, easy Caesar salad recipe, Caesar salad healthy recipe Fresh organic Caesar salad with grated asiago cheese. (Photo: Getty)
The Caesar salad not only sounds fancy but is also a healthy preparation, served chilled or at room temperature. If you are a fan of salads, we are pretty sure you would love the crunchiness of fresh lettuce and the slightly salty and tangy flavour of the dressing and sauces. So how about trying it this weekend? We are sure you won’t regret it.

Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

For the croutons

  • 3 slices – White bread
  • 1 tbsp – Olive oil
  • 1 tsp – Black pepper
  • 1 tbsp – Garlic (crushed)
  • 1 tsp – Parsley (chopped)
  • 3 tbsp – Grated Parmesan cheese

For the dressing

  • 1 cup – Mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup – Grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tbsp – Parsley (chopped)
  • 1 tbsp garlic (chopped)
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, as required
  • 3 tbsp – Chilled water

For garnish

  • 2 bunches – Romaine lettuce
  • 3 tbsp – Grated Parmesan cheese

Steps

*Chop the bread into little cubes and toss them in some olive oil in a thick-base pan.

*Once the bread is slightly brown, add crushed garlic along with chopped parsley. Sprinkle some black pepper powder and grated parmesan cheese. Mix well and transfer it to a bowl. Keep aside.

*Now it is time to prepare the dressing. Take a cup of mayonnaise and add salt, as per taste along with chopped garlic, Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle chilled water.

*Once the dressing is prepared, take a salad plate or big bowl and assemble the chopped romaine lettuce and add croutons to it. Mix it and drizzle the dressing you just prepared. Top it off with grated Parmesan cheese and sprinkle some salt and pepper.

*Enjoy your delicious Caesar salad!

