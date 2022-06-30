Quench your thirst with delicious guava slush (recipe inside)

Nothing beats the joy of having a chilled beverage on a hot day. But instead of reaching out for aerated drinks or canned juices, why not whip up some delicious at home?

As such, how about making fresh fruit slush, that will not only be hydrating but will also come packed with numerous health benefits.

Chef Pankaj Bhadouria took to her Instagram to share a quick and easy guava slush recipe. “In the midst of our daily lives, we must find the juice to nourish our creative souls! Here is a Guava Slush to quench the thirst,” she captioned the post.

Here is how you can make it!

Recipe:

Take one large ripe guava .

. Remove its seeds and chop into large pieces.

Add mint leaves, along with half teaspoon black salt, two teaspoon lemon juice, two teaspoon honey, and two or three drops of hot sauce to the guava pieces.

Grind them well.

Simultaneously, mix one teaspoon black salt and one tablespoon of Kashmiri red chilli powder on a plate.

powder on a plate. Mix well and line a glass with it.

Pour the mixture in the glass.

Add ice and club soda. Stir well and garnish with guava wedge.

Health benefits:

The tropical fruit is rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and is an excellent source of dietary fibre. It can help in regulating blood sugar levels, and metabolism. It is filling, and hence can keep you full for a longer time. Guavas come with low calorie content, making it an ideal for for diabetics and those looking to lose weight.

If you are craving something tangy and refreshing, this is the recipe for you!

