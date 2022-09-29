scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Priyanka Chopra shares a ‘delicious recipe’ from her restaurant’s menu: ‘From our table to yours’

"You can experience SONA wherever you are," the actor captioned the post

salad recipeTry this recipe today! (Photo: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant, Sona — launched in 2021 — has been visited by many celebrities, who have shared rave reviews about its eclectic décor and menu that boasts of exotic Indian delicacies. Recently, Mindy Kaling also dined at Sona where she ate ‘dreamy dosas, chaat, kofta kormas, and much more!’

But there are many people who are yet to experience the delicious offerings on the restaurant’s carefully-curated menu. But looks like now you can, without having to fly to New York. All thanks to Priyanka who recently shared a recipe for a ‘Summer Salad’, writing “You can experience SONA wherever you are.”

Summer Salad recipe

salad recipe Summer salad looks yummy. (Photo: Instagram)

Ingredients

4-6 cups – Spring greens (rinsed and chopped)
1 cup – Asparagus tip (chopped in 1-inch pieces)
1 cup – Fresh English peas
1 – Watermelon radish (halved and thinly sliced)
½ – Avocado (sliced)
½ cup – Feta cheese crumbles

Also Read |Mindy Kaling savours ‘dreamy dosas’ at Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant

Dressing

¼ cup – Extra virgin olive oil
3 tbsp – Fresh lemon juice
1 tbsp – Fresh mint, minced
1 clove – Garlic, minced
½ tsp – Salt
¼ tsp – Pepper

salad Priyanka Chopra shared a recipe of Summer Salad. (Photo: Instagram)

Method

*Combine all salad ingredients in a large serving bowl
*Whisk together dressing ingredients
*Pour dressing over salad and toss until fully incorporated
*Top with grilled chicken or an additional ½ avocado, if desired
*Serve immediately

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 09:10:08 am
