Summer delight: This raw mango salsa recipe can be relished with almost anything

Those who have followed my work for a while know that I have inherited my cooking genes from my dad, and I owe him a lot for teaching me certain nuances of cooking without actually teaching me. When dad was here last week for his cataract surgery, he decided to spend some days with us while recovering. I had put him on a strict millet protocol and he enjoyed all the good food, and even contributed with his signature dishes. One of his very famous chutneys, which I would love to share with you all, is one made with raw mango. What green garlic is to winters, raw mangoes are to summers.

I have to try this with my millet sourdough breads and there is no end to how we can improvise. You can pair this chutney with a plain millet roti or just a bowl of millet rice. You don’t really need any main course dishes.

Read more for the step-by-step recipe.

SUMMER SPECIAL RAW MANGO CHUTNEY

Ingredients (makes 300 gms of chutney)

· 2 medium raw mangoes

· ½ cup fresh mint leaves

· ½ cup fresh coriander leaves

· 1 medium onion

· 1 big tomato

· 1-2 medium green chillies

· Rock salt to taste

Method

1. Cut tomatoes, raw mangoes, and onions in big chunks.

2. In a vegetable chopper, coarsely grind all the ingredients. Make sure you are not blending it like a puree.

3. This recipe’s beauty lies in its simplicity, but you can add a bit of pomegranate seeds, asafoetida (hing). I like it this way.

4. Pair it with your rotis, parathas, nachos or even your favourite sourdough breads. This chutney stays good for only a day in the refrigerator. Try making it like an instant salsa and consume the very same day.

Health benefits of raw mango

Eating raw mangoes can help us in many ways. It is rich in vitamin A and E that enhances the hormonal system. It prevents dehydration by replenishing the reserves of sodium chloride. It cures stomach disorders such as constipation, bloating, indigestion and diarrhea. Raw mango also cleanses the liver and promotes the secretion of bile acid. It is high in vitamin C, calcium, magnesium which is useful for releasing toxins from the body. Raw mangoes are also high in niacin, which helps boost cardiovascular health. Healthy cholesterol levels lower the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and heart attacks. Kacchi kairi is also good for the skin and hair.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach, the founder of Crazy Kadchi, and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Gluten-free Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.)

