‘I was known for that growing up’: Rashmika Mandanna recalls favourite ‘weird food combinations’ from childhood

Between shoots and campaigns, Rashmika Mandanna sticks to a strict diet to stay in shape. But her interesting food palate finds ways to spice things up, coming up with combinations others can only call weird and make faces at.
In conversation with Curly Tales, the Animal actor opened up about how she liked to play around with flavours and textures since childhood. “I was known for that while growing up. Be it Lays with curd rice, or Lays with Maggi. Weird combinations I used to do, and my dad used to be like, ‘My daughter is talented in food mixing now.'” she told the host.
According to Arouba Kabir, emotional & mental health professional, and founder of Enso Wellness, our sense of taste is a complex dance between taste receptors on our tongue and the aroma we perceive through our nose. And thus, certain food combinations can trigger unexpected flavour synergies. “For example, the saltiness of fries can enhance the sweetness of a milkshake, creating a more complex and interesting taste profile,” she shared, highlighting the unique interplay of science, psychology, and cultural experiences.
Kabir believes our love (or hate) for weird food pairings can also be rooted in our past experiences. “If you grew up enjoying a particular unusual combination, like peanut butter and pickle sandwiches, the familiar taste can trigger positive memories and feelings of comfort. This psychological link can make us crave those unexpected pairings,” she said, adding that Mandanna’s choice of spicy noodles or curd rice with chips hint at childhood familiarity and nostalgia.
In fact, our personality also plays a role. All those open to new experiences and adventurous by nature are more willing to try new and unusual stuff. The novelty of a weird food combination is exciting and appealing to them. On the other hand, those who prefer routine and familiarity might find the idea of strange pairings off-putting, said Kabir.
Lastly, Kabir said that culture also decides what is weird and off-putting and what’s not. “What might seem strange to one person is a normal part of another culture’s cuisine. Think about Durian, a fruit with a pungent oduor, considered a delicacy in Southeast Asia,” she elaborated. Exposure to these different culinary traditions can expand our palates and make us more open to trying something new.
