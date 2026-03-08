‘I was known for that growing up’: Rashmika Mandanna recalls favourite ‘weird food combinations’ from childhood

Between shoots and campaigns, Rashmika Mandanna sticks to a strict diet to stay in shape. But her interesting food palate finds ways to spice things up, coming up with combinations others can only call weird and make faces at.

In conversation with Curly Tales, the Animal actor opened up about how she liked to play around with flavours and textures since childhood. “I was known for that while growing up. Be it Lays with curd rice, or Lays with Maggi. Weird combinations I used to do, and my dad used to be like, ‘My daughter is talented in food mixing now.'” she told the host.