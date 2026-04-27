Rashmika Mandanna on the hearty secrets of Coorgi cuisine: ‘We have a lot of barbecue pork and wine’

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Rashmika Mandanna hails from the lush, verdant town of Coorg in Karnataka, and the Bollywood actor is loud and proud of her Kodava heritage. During a 2021 chat with Upasana Konidela Kamineni, the Animal actor opened up about the wonders of Coorgi cuisine.
Talking about how authentic traditional Coorgi cuisine is centred around pork, Mandanna says, “We have a lot of barbecue pork and wine. We make wine at home, and in every Coorg household, we have to have two pegs of wine before sleeping. It helps us sleep as well, and it’s good for the heart,” Mandanna shared.
Chef Harsh Shodhan, Chef and Founder of The Gourmet Kitchen & Studio, says that Coorgi cuisine is a great example of how simple food can still have a very strong identity. It’s built on everyday ingredients like rice, coconut, curry leaves, and spices such as pepper and cardamom, but what really defines it is the balance of flavours.
According to him, the cuisine comes from the Kodava community in Coorg, and you can clearly see how the region has influenced the food. It’s a lush, plantation-driven area and has historically been a warrior community, so the meals are hearty, practical, and deeply nourishing. What stands out is how authentic it still feels.
“There’s a certain earthiness and a sharp tang that often comes from kachampuli, a local vinegar, which gives the food its distinct character. The cooking style is also quite slow and intentional, allowing flavours to develop naturally rather than relying on heavy techniques,” he elaborates.
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Veena V, Chief Clinical Dietician & HOD – Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Aster Whitefield Hospital adds that cooking practices of Coorgi cuisine trace their origins to the historical customs of the Kodava community who used to work as agricultural soldiers. The people developed their traditional meals into protein-rich dishes that provided energy for their active way of life.
The essential nature of the cuisine has stayed the same throughout history because contemporary influences and ingredient availability have brought about some changes while traditional recipes continue to be passed down through generations for special occasions.
Chef Sodhan says dishes like Pandi Curry with Kadumbuttu, or even Noolputtu, really capture that simplicity and depth. “It’s honest food that stays with you”.
From a nutritional standpoint, Coorgi meals contain high protein content because their traditional recipes include meat dishes which use both pork and chicken meat as main ingredients. “The dish contains spices which deliver antioxidant effects and anti-inflammatory effects whereas its fermented elements including kachampuli promote digestive wellness,” explains Veena.
In fact, dishes that use fatty cuts of meat and preserved ingredients tend to contain high levels of both saturated fats and sodium. “The cuisine turns nutritious and fulfilling when individuals consume appropriate amounts of rice and vegetables while they maintain their fat consumption at a controlled level,” she further mentions.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.