Rashmika Mandanna on the hearty secrets of Coorgi cuisine: ‘We have a lot of barbecue pork and wine’

Rashmika Mandanna hails from the lush, verdant town of Coorg in Karnataka, and the Bollywood actor is loud and proud of her Kodava heritage. During a 2021 chat with Upasana Konidela Kamineni, the Animal actor opened up about the wonders of Coorgi cuisine.

Talking about how authentic traditional Coorgi cuisine is centred around pork, Mandanna says, “We have a lot of barbecue pork and wine. We make wine at home, and in every Coorg household, we have to have two pegs of wine before sleeping. It helps us sleep as well, and it’s good for the heart,” Mandanna shared.

Chef Harsh Shodhan, Chef and Founder of The Gourmet Kitchen & Studio, says that Coorgi cuisine is a great example of how simple food can still have a very strong identity. It’s built on everyday ingredients like rice, coconut, curry leaves, and spices such as pepper and cardamom, but what really defines it is the balance of flavours.