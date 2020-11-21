Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee is having this ‘fat-burning’ drink to combat pain from athletic training

Taapsee Pannu is following a specific diet plan while training for her upcoming movie. (Source: taapsee/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu is undergoing rigorous training for her upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket, based on an athlete from Gujarat. Besides physical workout, the actor is also taking good care of her nutrition.

Taapsee recently posted a picture on Instagram, in which she is seen drinking a kind of juice, against the backdrop of a beach. Calling it her “exotic sunset drink”, the Thappad actor revealed it was part of her diet plan designed by her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal.

Explaining what the drink is, Taapsee wrote on Instagram, “This fat-burning powerhouse of a drink has raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar with the mother…Along with it are fenugreek (methi), turmeric, and ginger.”

The 33-year-old actor, who is now focusing on hardcore strength and endurance training for her new role, also explained how the drink was benefitting her. “Turmeric and ginger are powerful inflammation-fighting agents so instead of going for pills, it helps to combat the pain and inflammation in muscles caused by my tough athletic training,” she wrote.

For the movie, Taapsee is following what is known as the “shredding diet”, which comprises a five-meal plan with a balanced proportion of nutrients. Ganeriwal recently shared details about what the actor eats in a day.

Would you like to try this drink?

