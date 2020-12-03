Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu drinks this healthy buttermilk for post-workout recovery

Taapsee Pannu is following a strict diet while prepping for her upcoming film. (Source: taapsee/Instagram)

From gruelling workouts to following a strict diet, Taapsee Pannu seems to have left no stone unturned as she prepares for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, based on an athlete.

Taapsee’s fitness training for the movie has been quite tough, glimpses of which we have seen on her Instagram handle. And to make sure her body recovers well from her workout, the actor revealed the healthy drink that she consumes.

The 33-year-old actor, who has been following the “shredding diet” under the guidance of nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal, took to Instagram once again to tell us about her “high protein, high fibre drink” for post-workout recovery.

Taapsee shared what she drinks for post-workout recovery. (Source: taapsee/Instagram) Taapsee shared what she drinks for post-workout recovery. (Source: taapsee/Instagram)

“It’s buttermilk with sattu, flaxseed, methi (fenugreek) seed powder. Fantastic combination of live bacteria, prebiotics, healthy fats. Great for post-workout recovery,” Taapsee wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, she also introduced us to the “fat-burning” juice that she drank to combat pain from athletic training. Besides, here are the foods she is eating as part of her new diet plan.

