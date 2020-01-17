Here’s how you can make Ranveer Singh’s go-to pudding

In the step-to-step video, the chef shows how it is super easy to get a bowl full of goodness in no time. In the step-to-step video, the chef shows how it is super easy to get a bowl full of goodness in no time.

Ranveer Singh is known for the 360-degree transformation he goes through for every character. Earlier, while talking to indianexpress.com, the Simmba actor‘s chef had revealed that he likes to have a signature mush and oat pudding. “Using rolled oats and eggs, topped with mixed nuts and fresh berries we made a special pudding for the actor. The complex carbs help in gaining energy, while proteins from the eggs help cut the fat and increase muscle mass. The berries are the best form of antioxidants,” explains the chef.

Pod Supply, a celebrity food supply agency has recently released the recipe of the same pudding for all the health and fitness enthusiasts who can’t compromise on their taste buds. In the step-to-step video, the chef shows how it is super easy to get a bowl full of goodness in no time.

Here are some of the key health benefits of the pudding:

* Oats – Oats are rich in carbohydrates and loaded with fibre. They are also high in protein and fat compared to most other grains.

* Eggs – Eggs contain all kinds of nutrients that one needs to start their day. It has vitamin A, vitamin B-12, selenium, folic acid, lutein, zeaxanthin and protein.

* Raw cocoa – Cocoa is a rich source of polyphenols, flavanols that have potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

* Berries – They work as natural sweeteners to the food and give antioxidants to your body.

* Nuts – Pumpkin seeds contain fibre, antioxidants, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. The fibre in pumpkin seeds helps lower the total amount of cholesterol in the blood and decrease the risk of heart disease.

