Learn how to make Rani Mukerji’s favourite grilled chicken

If you are a fan of grilled chicken, this recipe by chef Mohit Savargaonkar is a must-try. One of actor Rani Mukerji’s go-to-dish, which can be prepared in no time, this recipe is not only colourful in appearance, but also extremely healthy.

In a video posted on Instagram by Tweak India, the chef from Pod Supply, Mumbai, shared that the dish is the actor’s favourite as she prefers eating meat on the bone. “She’s not at all a fussy eater. She eats food which is plain and basic,” he said in the video.

Take a look below:

The chef went on to share the recipe of the dish, which can be easily prepared at home.

Ingredients

Few – Garlic cloves

Few sprigs – Fresh rosemary

Few sprigs – Fresh oregano

Some – Thyme

Method

*Roughly chop the garlic cloves and herbs. Now take the chicken and make some gashes so that the marination seeps in well. Now add the herb and garlic mix and some salt to the chicken and allow it to marinate. “Chicken on the bone takes about 10 minutes more than boneless chicken to cook,” added the chef.

*Peel carrots and cut them.

*String the beans and cut.

*Now place the chicken on a grill pan. While you grill chicken on the bone, it is always good to use a lid to cover it up as it helps the chicken cook faster.

*Grill the veggies in the same pan as the chicken so that it absorbs all the flavours.

*Finish it off with some little stock or onion jus from the previous night.

Jus

Method

*Take the chicken bones and put them in a pot, add a little water, some garlic and some herbs.

*Boil it for 5-6 hours. What you get is a reduced form of the stock.

*Skim away all the vegetables from it and put it on a pan to reduce.

*It should reduce to a brown-coloured, gravy kind of a sauce. This will go really well with all your meats.

Note: Buy 3-4 kg of chicken, get the bones out and make the jus. It can be kept for a period of 3-4 months.

Why you should make it

*It’s a dish for people who are quite time-bound because everything gets cooked quickly in a single pot.

*It is a protein-heavy dish.

*This is a great way to get people to actually eat healthy and consciously at the same time, said Savargaonkar.

