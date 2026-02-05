Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness coach reveals his protein sources after turning ‘completely vegetarian’ for a year: ‘In our Indian culture…’

Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness coach Shivohaam gave a simple explanation of protein while revealing that he turned a vegetarian for a year. “People think chicken is protein, mutton is protein, eggs are protein. I have been completely vegetarian for a year. Protein actually means your 20 amino acids, out of which nine are essential, and 11 are non-essential. Non-essential ones are what your body makes. Essential ones are what you need to get from outside,” he told the Men’s Locker Room podcast on Men’s XP‘s YouTube channel.

According to Shivohaam, rice, beans, nuts, and fruits all contain protein. “The reason why we say that animal protein is a complete protein is that it has all nine. Plant protein is incomplete because it has one or two or three amino acids missing. But in our Indian culture, if you combine dal, sabzi, chawal, a little bit of dahi (curd), you end up getting all of them.”