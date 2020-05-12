Ramadan: Try this easy salad recipe by Hina Khan

Easy salad recipe, anyone? (Source: Hina Khan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Easy salad recipe, anyone? (Source: Hina Khan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

The month-long fast during Ramadan calls for healthy eating, and there is nothing like vegetables and fruits when it comes to having a fibre-rich diet and keeping your energy levels up. It is important that the body gets a balance of nutrients from food and water during sehri or pre-dawn meal, and iftar or the evening meal. This helps keep the gut health in check and also aids the body to recuperate after a day-long fast.

Showing how she keeps herself fighting fit is actor Hina Khan, who is also fasting during the holy month.

She shared an Instagram video in which she can be seen making a tangy salad full of veggies and spice mix.

This is what she had to say: “Ramzan time is for fasting, so one likes to eat something tangy and chatpata. During Ramzan, one tends to eat tangy items, especially in sehri, because at four in the morning one doesn’t like to eat anything else. Salads and different types of chutneys make for a good option. Here is a simple salad for Ramadan”.

In case you also have been craving something different, try this flavoursome salad recipe by the actor.

ALSO READ | ‘Ek Ramzan aisa bhi’: No gathering, no feast, and prayers for the world to heal | Iftar menu: Try this easy, wholesome dish tonight | Prayers at home, no gatherings: Ramadan starts on a solemn note

Salad recipe

Ingredients

1 cup – Onion, chopped

1 cup – Cucumber, chopped

1 cup – Tomato, chopped

Salt to taste

1tsp – Red Chilli powder

1tbsp – Vinegar

1 – Lemon

Half cup – Coriander leaves

Method

*In a bowl, add chopped veggies, salt and red chilli powder. Then add some vinegar and lemon juice. Give it a good mix. Now add coriander leaves.

*Salad is ready.

Would you like to try it today?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd