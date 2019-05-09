Delicious Iftar recipes you can try at home

During the holy month of Ramzan, which began on May 7, Muslims all across the world pray and observe a fast from dawn till dusk. Worshippers eat a meal before sunrise after which they abstain from eating or drinking water until after sunset when they have the Iftar meal.

Mohammed Anas Qureshi, executive chef at Molecule Air Bar & Kitchen shares some delicious recipes that you can prepare for your Iftar gatherings. We are sure you will love them!

Keema Samosa

Ingredients for the filling mixture:

2 tbsp – Cooking oil

1 tbsp – Ginger garlic paste

300g – Minced mutton

Salt (to taste)

½ tsp – Cumin (roasted & crushed)

½ tsp – Turmeric powder

½ tsp – Coriander (roasted & crushed)

2 tbsp – Red chili powder

3-4 – Green chilies (chopped)

2 – Medium sized onions (chopped)

2 tbsp – Fresh coriander

For Keema Samosa:

2 tbsp – All purpose flour

Water (as needed)

Samosa sheet (as required)

Filling mixture (as required)

Cooking Oil (for frying)

Method (for the filling):

*Take some cooking oil in a pan and let it warm up.

*Add ginger garlic paste and fry it lightly. Now add the minced mutton and cook for a while.

*Add salt, roasted cumin (crushed), turmeric powder, roasted coriander (crushed), red chili powder and mix well. Cook until fully done.

*Add green chilies, onions, fresh coriander, and cook.

*The mixture for filling the samosa is ready.

For Keema Samosa:

*Add water and maida in a bowl and prepare a mixture.

*Take a samosa sheet and make a small samosa in a triangle shape.

*Apply the maida mixture at the corners of the samosa with the help of a soft brush.

*Now fill this samosa with the filling mixture.

*Seal the samosa from the corners using the maida mix.

*Add cooking oil in a pan and fry them until they turn golden.

*Serve with ketchup or raita.

Chicken Shaami Kebab

Ingredients :

1 cup – Chana dal

500g – Chicken thigh (cubes, boneless)

2 tbsp – Salt

1 tbsp – Red chilli (crushed)

7 pieces – Dry red chilli (whole)

2 tsp – Cumin seeds

2 tsp – Coriander (whole)

7 – Cloves

10 – Black pepper (whole)

2 – Small cinnamon sticks

1 tsp – Carom seeds (ajwain)

6 – Eggs

1/2 bunch – Coriander leaves (chopped)

1/2 bunch – Mint leaves (chopped)

6 – Green chillies

1 tbsp – Ginger

10 – Garlic cloves (chopped)

Oil – For pan frying

Method:

*Boil the chana dal along with the chicken thigh cubes and spices. Let the chicken cook.

*Strain and keep aside to cool.

*Add 3 eggs, chopped coriander, mint, green chillies, ginger and garlic. Mix well and mince.

*Make circular shared kebabs of the mixture.

*Slightly coat the kebabs with the remaining eggs and pan fry them in oil.

*Serve them with mint chutney and tamarind chutney.

Falsa Sherbet

Ingredients:

250g – Falsa

2 tbsp – Sugar

2 – Lemons

8-10 – Mint leaves

6-7 – Ice cubes

Method:

*Blend some washed falsa along with sugar, lemon juice and mint leaves in a blender.

*Strain it.

*Add ice cubes, mint leaves and sliced lemon in a glass.

*Pour the falsa mix into it.

*Top up with chilled water

*Serve cold.