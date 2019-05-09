Delicious Iftar recipes you can try at home

During the holy month of Ramzan, which began on May 7, Muslims all across the world pray and observe a fast from dawn till dusk. Worshippers eat a meal before sunrise after which they abstain from eating or drinking water until after sunset when they have the Iftar meal.
Mohammed Anas Qureshi, executive chef at Molecule Air Bar & Kitchen shares some delicious recipes that you can prepare for your Iftar gatherings. We are sure you will love them!
Keema Samosa
Ingredients for the filling mixture:
2 tbsp – Cooking oil
1 tbsp – Ginger garlic paste
300g – Minced mutton
Salt (to taste)
½ tsp – Cumin (roasted & crushed)
½ tsp – Turmeric powder
½ tsp – Coriander (roasted & crushed)
2 tbsp – Red chili powder
3-4 – Green chilies (chopped)
2 – Medium sized onions (chopped)
2 tbsp – Fresh coriander
For Keema Samosa:
2 tbsp – All purpose flour
Water (as needed)
Samosa sheet (as required)
Filling mixture (as required)
Cooking Oil (for frying)
Method (for the filling):
*Take some cooking oil in a pan and let it warm up.
*Add ginger garlic paste and fry it lightly. Now add the minced mutton and cook for a while.
*Add salt, roasted cumin (crushed), turmeric powder, roasted coriander (crushed), red chili powder and mix well. Cook until fully done.
*Add green chilies, onions, fresh coriander, and cook.
*The mixture for filling the samosa is ready.
For Keema Samosa:
*Add water and maida in a bowl and prepare a mixture.
*Take a samosa sheet and make a small samosa in a triangle shape.
*Apply the maida mixture at the corners of the samosa with the help of a soft brush.
*Now fill this samosa with the filling mixture.
*Seal the samosa from the corners using the maida mix.
*Add cooking oil in a pan and fry them until they turn golden.
*Serve with ketchup or raita.
Chicken Shaami Kebab
Ingredients :
1 cup – Chana dal
500g – Chicken thigh (cubes, boneless)
2 tbsp – Salt
1 tbsp – Red chilli (crushed)
7 pieces – Dry red chilli (whole)
2 tsp – Cumin seeds
2 tsp – Coriander (whole)
7 – Cloves
10 – Black pepper (whole)
2 – Small cinnamon sticks
1 tsp – Carom seeds (ajwain)
6 – Eggs
1/2 bunch – Coriander leaves (chopped)
1/2 bunch – Mint leaves (chopped)
6 – Green chillies
1 tbsp – Ginger
10 – Garlic cloves (chopped)
Oil – For pan frying
Method:
*Boil the chana dal along with the chicken thigh cubes and spices. Let the chicken cook.
*Strain and keep aside to cool.
*Add 3 eggs, chopped coriander, mint, green chillies, ginger and garlic. Mix well and mince.
*Make circular shared kebabs of the mixture.
*Slightly coat the kebabs with the remaining eggs and pan fry them in oil.
*Serve them with mint chutney and tamarind chutney.
Falsa Sherbet
Ingredients:
250g – Falsa
2 tbsp – Sugar
2 – Lemons
8-10 – Mint leaves
6-7 – Ice cubes
Method:
*Blend some washed falsa along with sugar, lemon juice and mint leaves in a blender.
*Strain it.
*Add ice cubes, mint leaves and sliced lemon in a glass.
*Pour the falsa mix into it.
*Top up with chilled water
*Serve cold.