‘It’s Ram baan’: Yoga teacher recommends this fruit for ‘shining skin’; we verify

In an Instagram post, actor and yoga teacher Bijay J Anand recently shared that he advised his 17-year-old daughter to eat a pomegranate daily for glowing skin. “My daughter Sanaya, who is only 17, is like any other teenager; she is very particular about her skin. Recently, about a month ago, I suggested she have a pomegranate every day as a routine so that her skin starts shining. And when she came out today and told me how thrilled she is with that advice, I thought I would share it with you,” the Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha actor said.

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He continued, “For your health, for your skin, for your life, this is what we call in Ayurveda, a Ram baan (panacea). It’s powerful, beautiful. All you have to do is eat one pomegranate every day. Don’t have the juice.”