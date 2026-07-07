‘It’s Ram baan’: Yoga teacher recommends this fruit for ‘shining skin’; we verify

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
In an Instagram post, actor and yoga teacher Bijay J Anand recently shared that he advised his 17-year-old daughter to eat a pomegranate daily for glowing skin. “My daughter Sanaya, who is only 17, is like any other teenager; she is very particular about her skin. Recently, about a month ago, I suggested she have a pomegranate every day as a routine so that her skin starts shining. And when she came out today and told me how thrilled she is with that advice, I thought I would share it with you,” the Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha actor said.
He continued, “For your health, for your skin, for your life, this is what we call in Ayurveda, a Ram baan (panacea). It’s powerful, beautiful. All you have to do is eat one pomegranate every day. Don’t have the juice.”
What happens when you have a pomegranate daily?
Admitting that “there’s some truth to that,” Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said pomegranate is packed with antioxidants like vitamin C and polyphenols that help fight free radicals, the unstable molecules that speed up skin ageing. “When your cells are protected from this oxidative stress, your skin naturally looks fresher and more radiant,” said Sheikh.
What makes pomegranates special compared to other fruits?
In addition to being rich in antioxidants, pomegranate also possesses anti-inflammatory properties. According to Sheikh, this means it helps calm skin irritation and may even support collagen production, the protein that keeps skin firm and youthful. “It’s also hydrating, which indirectly adds to that healthy glow,” said Sheikh.
Eating a small bowl of fresh arils, the juicy red seeds, or a glass of unsweetened pomegranate juice is safe and beneficial. “However, those with certain health conditions, like kidney issues or those on specific medications, should consult their doctor first, as pomegranate can interact with some medicines,” said Sheikh.
View this post on Instagram
How should it be included in a daily routine?
Add the seeds to your breakfast bowl, salads, or even sprinkle them on dals and curries for a sweet-tangy twist. “The key is consistency; one serving daily or a few times a week is enough to notice overall health and skin benefits, adding that the whole fruit is better,” said Sheikh.
Does it replace a good skincare routine?
Not at all, mentioned Sheikh. “Pomegranate is great support from the inside, but glowing skin requires a holistic approach, including a balanced diet, hydration, sun protection, sleep, and stress management. Food alone won’t work if you ignore lifestyle factors,” said Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.