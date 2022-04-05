Ramadan special: Give a refreshing twist to regular Roof Afza with this special recipe

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslim devotees observe day-long fasts or roza and engage themselves in humanitarian work and worship. During Ramadan, people abstain from consuming food or water from sunrise to sunset and break their fasts with an evening feast called iftar.

Rose sharbat or Rooh Afza, has found a special place in iftar meals for decades. Created in 1907 by Unani herbal doctor Hakim Abdul Majeed, this drink is widely consumed due to its refreshing properties and certain health benefits. After a whole day without food or water, it serves as a perfect drink to quench one’s thirst and get an instant hydration boost.

While most people prepare the sharbat just by adding ice-cold water in the rose syrup, how about adding some more flavours to this simple drink? As such, chef Kunal Kapur recently shared a quick and delicious recipe for Rooh Afza that you can make during your next iftar meal.

Ingredients

*Rooh Afza (rose syrup) – 4-5 tbsp

*Lemons – 2

*Salt

*Black salt

*Pepper powder

*Mint leaves

*Ice cubes

*Chia/sabja seeds (soaked) – 2 tbsp

*Chilled soda water

Method

In a large pitcher, squeeze the lemons. Add salt, black salt, rose syrup, pepper powder, mint leaves and ice cubes. Add soaked and bloomed chia seeds. You can also use sabja or basil seeds instead of chia seeds. Top it up with chilled soda water. Stir and serve immediately.

