Ramadan recipes: Delicious Iftar dishes you must try

The Muslim community observes a roza, or fast, from dawn till dusk during the holy month of Ramadan. Followers of the faith abstain from eating food or even drinking a drop of water throughout the day after they eat a meal before sunrise, popularly known as suhoor. They break their fast in the evenings with the Iftar meal after offering their prayers.

Most people break their fast with dates and water or sharbat, and go on to enjoy a spread which comprises both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies.

Chef Ishijyot Surri, executive chef at Mulk Restaurant shares a few delicious Iftar and Sehri recipes that you can try this Ramadan.

Bhuna Raan

Ingredients:

1 unit – Raan / Lamb Leg

15g – Ginger garlic paste

30g – Raw papaya paste

15g – Garam masala

8 to 10g – Cumin powder

8 to 10g – Coriander powder

8 to 10g – Red chilli powder

Salt to taste

500g – Hung curd

30 ml – Oil to marinate

Marination:

*Wash the lamb leg thoroughly and add garam masala, cumin powder, dhaniya powder, red chilli powder, and salt to it.

*Now add ginger garlic paste, raw papaya paste and mix well.

*Add the hung curd and finally the oil to this mix.

*Let the raan marinate for about 7 to 8 hours.

Method:

*After the raan is marinated put it on a skewer.

*Cook the raan in a clay oven or over an ignited charcoal.

*Cook until its fork tender or till the flesh comes off the bone.

*After its cooked take it off the skewers and serve it by sprinkling chaat masala, along with green chutney and salad.

Boti Kebab

Ingredients:

1kg – Lamb chunks/boti

10g – Ginger garlic paste

20g – Raw papaya paste

10g – Garam masala

7 to 8g – Cumin Powder

7 to 8g – Coriander Powder

7 to 8g – Red Chilli Powder

Salt to taste

300g – Hung curd

20ml – Oil

Chaat masala to garnish

Marination:

*Wash the lamb chunk thoroughly, and add garam masala, cumin powder, dhaniya powder, red chilli powder, and salt.

*Add ginger garlic paste and raw papaya paste, and mix well.

*Add the hung curd and mix well again. Finally, add the oil.

*Now let the chunks marinate for 5 to 6 hours.

Method:

*After the chunks are marinated put them on the skewers.

*Cook them in the clay oven or over the ignited charcoal.

*Cook it until they are fork tender.

*Now take them off the skewers and sprinkle some chaat masala. Serve along with green chutney and salad.

Sheer Kurma

Ingredients:

500ml – Milk

20g – Ghee

2 to 3 – Green cardamon

100g – Vermicelli

60g – Sugar

30g – Dry fruits (roughly chopped)

3-4g – Rose petals (optional)

4 to 5 strands – Saffron

5 to 6 – Dates

Method:

*Heat some ghee in a deep pan and add cardamom and the dry fruits.

*Add vermicelli and saute until it turns light brown in colour.

*Add the rose petals at this stage.

*Then add the milk and simmer it for 10 mins or till the vermicelli is cooked and soft.

*Now take it off the heat and add sugar with saffron strands before serving.

Mediterranean Samosa

Ingredients:

250g – Maida

Water as required

1g – Salt

1g – Ajwain

70g – Ghee

For the filling:

500g – Lamb mince

10g – Garlic paste

100g – Onions (chopped)

10g – Crushed pine nuts

Salt to taste

3-4g – Cumin powder

5g – Chilli powder

3g – Black pepper powder

3g – Nutmeg powder

3g – Green cardamom powder

3g – Dry oregano

3g – Cloves powder

10ml – Refined oil for frying

Method:

*Mix maida, ghee along with some salt and ajwain.

*Add water as required to knead into a soft dough.

*Keep it aside for resting.

For the filling:

*Make a spice mix using black pepper, nutmeg, green cardamom powder, dry oregano and cloves powder. Keep it aside.

*Heat oil in a pan and add chopped onions.

*Cook the onions until they turn golden brown, and then add garlic paste.

*Now add lamb mince and add salt to it.

*After the lamb mince is partially cooked add the spice mix prepared earlier.

*Cook the lamb mince until it turns brown.

*Let the filling cool.

To make samosa:

*Divide the dough in parts of 30 grams each.

*Roll out the roti for one part, making sure that it’s not too thin or too thick.

*Cut it into half and make a cone out of it.

*Add the filling into the cone and seal the edges as done for samosa.

*Repeat the process for other remaining dough and the filling.

*Heat the oil for frying and fry the samosas until they turn light brown in colour.