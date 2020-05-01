Iftar menu: Try this easy, wholesome dish tonight

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast from dawn to dusk every day. Worshippers eat a meal before sunrise, which is known as sehri, after which they do not eat or drink water until after sunset when they have the iftar meal. Since they abstain from eating and consuming water for the whole day, it is always good to break the fast with foods that provide energy to the body.
So if you have been wondering of wholesome dishes to break your fast with, you are at the right place. Here is a recipe that chef Ranveer Brar shared, and we thought you must try it.
Here’s what he mentioned, “A wholesome pulao perfect for dinner and especially for Iftar. Do try it and stay healthy.”
Daliya Pulao
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15-20 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
1tbsp – Ghee
1 1/2 cups – Wheat dalia (or any kind of daliya available)
1 1/2 cups – Water
1tbsp – Ghee
1/2tsp – Cumin seeds
1 no – Small fresh green chilli, chopped
1/2tsp – Ginger, sliced
1 no – Medium onion, chopped
1 cup – Carrot, chopped
1 cup – Cauliflower, small florets
1 cup – Green peas, boiled
Salt to taste
Water as required
Method
*Heat ghee in kadhai and saute daliya for two-three minutes.
*Add water, salt and cook until the daliya is cooked and gets separated.
*Meanwhile heat ghee in another pan and splutter cumin seeds, green chilli, ginger and vegetables.
*Cook until vegetables are soft and then add them to daliya and stir.
*Serve hot.
Note: You can use any vegetables. If vegetables are not available, use sprouted beans.
Daliya makes for a complete meal as it is high in fibre. It is also rich in minerals including manganese which is essential for body functioning.
Would you like to try it?
