Follow Us:
Saturday, May 16, 2020
COVID19

Ramadan 2020: Try these mouth-watering recipes over the weekend

Take out time to make it special for family with these sumptuous recipes.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 16, 2020 5:33:32 pm
biryani lamb, raita, ramzan recipes, easy recipes, iftar, ramadan, indianexpress, indianexpress.com, butterscotch sheera, Enjoy these lip-smacking recipes (Source: Emirates/Tata Sky Cooking)

The holy month of Ramadan is ongoing and one can still look forward to a sumptuous Iftaar dinner while following social distancing norms. Keeping the special feast in mind, here are some dishes that you wouldn’t want to miss out on.

Follow the step-by-step recipes to make the festivities come alive.

Biryani lamb and Raita yogurt by Emirates chef Ravi Nage

biryani lamb, raita, ramzan recipes, easy recipes, iftar, ramadan, indianexpress, indianexpress.com, butterscotch sheera, biryani lamb, raita, ramzan recipes, easy recipes, iftar, ramadan, indianexpress, indianexpress.com, butterscotch sheera, Here’s how to make Lamb Biryani. (Source: Emirates)

Ingredients

1kg – Lamb or forequarter of the mutton
125g – Yogurt (curd cheese)
20ml – Mustard oil
45g – Biryani Masala
3g – Fennel seeds
5g – Green cardamom
4g – Black cardamom (whole)
3g – Mace
6 no – Bay leaves (whole)
2 no – Cloves (whole)
5g – Black pepper (whole)
1 no – Cinnamon stick
3g – Star anise
4g – Cumin seeds
4g – Coriander seeds
6g – Red Kashmiri chilli peppers
2g – Onion seeds
250g – Fresh tomatoes
35g – Ginger paste
60g – Garlic paste
600g – Basmati rice
100g – Clarified butter
0.5g – Saffron
300g – Onion (thinly sliced)
25g – Mint leaves (chopped)
25g – Coriander leaves
5g – Fenugreek leaves(dried)
5ml – Kewra water
50g – Cashew nuts
25g – Raisins
25ml – Milk
250ml – Yogurt
2 no – Cucumber (small, chopped)
5g – Roasted cumin powder
3g – Salt
2 no – Onion (medium-sized, chopped)
5g – Coriander leaves (chopped)
2g – Chilli powder
1 no – Tomatoes, diced

Method

*Dry roast biryani masala spices (fennel, green cardamom, mace, cloves, black pepper, cinnamon, star anise, cumin, coriander seeds, Kashmiri chilli, onion seeds).
*Grind all dry spices (except black cardamom and bay leaves) and store masala powder in an airtight container.
*Mix 125g of yogurt, mustard oil and 45g of Biryani Masala in a large glass bowl for marinating.
*Put the lamb pieces in the bowl and grate the yogurt mixture into the meat.
*Cover the bowl with cling film and keep in the fridge overnight.

Preparation of the lamb

*Fry the cashew nuts separately in clarified butter. Set aside for garnish.
*Fry a cup of the cut onions in the same clarified butter. Set the rest of the onions aside for later.
*Take the marinating lamb pieces out of the fridge and let them warm up to room temperature.
*Heat the remaining clarified butter in a pan, add 60g garlic, 35g ginger, 250g tomatoes and remaining chopped onions.
*Add the meat pieces to the sauce, cover and let cook until the lamb is tender and the oil has separated.

Preparation of the cooked rice

*Wash and rinse the rice until the water is clear.
*Soak the rice in lukewarm water for 20 minutes, drain and set aside.
*Heat six cups of water in a saucepan and add three tablespoons of salt.
*Pour drained rice into boiling water and cook for 14 minutes.
*Drain the rice and return to the saucepan.
*Cover the saucepan and set aside for 15 minutes.

Rice preparation

*Spread the semi-cooked rice on a plate.
*Remove pieces of lamb from the baking dish.
*Add a layer of cooked rice in the same pan, followed by a layer of pieces of lamb and another layer of rice.
*Sprinkle a few fried onions, coriander, mint, fenugreek leaves, saffron, kewra water, raisins and fried cashew nuts between the individual layers. The top layer must be rice.
*Put the lid on and cook over low heat for 10-12 minutes.
*Remove from the heat and garnish with the remaining roasted onions, mint, fenugreek leaves and coriander.
*Serve hot biryani lamb with cool raita yogurt.

Raita

*Mix the yogurt, salt and roasted cumin powder in a bowl.
*Put the tomato cubes, cucumber and chopped coriander in the bowl and mix well.
*Garnish with chilli powder and serve cool with biryani.

Butterscotch Chocolate Sheera by Tata Sky Cooking Expert, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

biryani lamb, raita, ramzan recipes, easy recipes, iftar, ramadan, indianexpress, indianexpress.com, butterscotch sheera, Add sweetness to your evening feast with this tasty recipe. (Source: TataSky Cooking)

Prep. Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Serve: 2

Ingredients

For grinding
4-5 no – Biscuits
1tsp – Ghee
1tsp – Condensed milk
1tbsp – Brown sugar

For cooking

2tbsp – Ghee
2tbsp – Pistachio, crushed
1/2 cup – Rava (Semolina)
2 cups – Milk
1/2 cup – Condensed milk
2tbsp – Butter scotch syrup

For garnish
2tbsp – Chocolate syrup
1tbsp – Pistachio, crushed

Method

*Take biscuits, break them in small pieces and add in blender, add brown sugar, and ghee, condensed milk and coarsely grind.
*Pour the mixture in cups and make base and keep aside.
*In a pan, add ghee, pista and roast for 2-3 min. Then add rava and sauté till rava is roasted.
*Add condensed milk, milk to the mixture and cook well till sheera thickens.
*Add butterscotch syrup in the pan, mix well.
*Now pour the mixture in the cups with the biscuit base. Top it with thick chocolate syrup.
*Garnish with remaining pista and serve hot.

Note from the chef: Rava is slow in digestion so it keeps your stomach full for a longer period of time. If consumed in controlled manner, it is beneficial for weight loss.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s airport looks
Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s airport looks

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement