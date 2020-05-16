Ramadan 2020: Try these mouth-watering recipes over the weekend

Enjoy these lip-smacking recipes (Source: Emirates/Tata Sky Cooking) Enjoy these lip-smacking recipes (Source: Emirates/Tata Sky Cooking)

The holy month of Ramadan is ongoing and one can still look forward to a sumptuous Iftaar dinner while following social distancing norms. Keeping the special feast in mind, here are some dishes that you wouldn’t want to miss out on.

Follow the step-by-step recipes to make the festivities come alive.

Biryani lamb and Raita yogurt by Emirates chef Ravi Nage

Ingredients

1kg – Lamb or forequarter of the mutton

125g – Yogurt (curd cheese)

20ml – Mustard oil

45g – Biryani Masala

3g – Fennel seeds

5g – Green cardamom

4g – Black cardamom (whole)

3g – Mace

6 no – Bay leaves (whole)

2 no – Cloves (whole)

5g – Black pepper (whole)

1 no – Cinnamon stick

3g – Star anise

4g – Cumin seeds

4g – Coriander seeds

6g – Red Kashmiri chilli peppers

2g – Onion seeds

250g – Fresh tomatoes

35g – Ginger paste

60g – Garlic paste

600g – Basmati rice

100g – Clarified butter

0.5g – Saffron

300g – Onion (thinly sliced)

25g – Mint leaves (chopped)

25g – Coriander leaves

5g – Fenugreek leaves(dried)

5ml – Kewra water

50g – Cashew nuts

25g – Raisins

25ml – Milk

250ml – Yogurt

2 no – Cucumber (small, chopped)

5g – Roasted cumin powder

3g – Salt

2 no – Onion (medium-sized, chopped)

5g – Coriander leaves (chopped)

2g – Chilli powder

1 no – Tomatoes, diced

Method

*Dry roast biryani masala spices (fennel, green cardamom, mace, cloves, black pepper, cinnamon, star anise, cumin, coriander seeds, Kashmiri chilli, onion seeds).

*Grind all dry spices (except black cardamom and bay leaves) and store masala powder in an airtight container.

*Mix 125g of yogurt, mustard oil and 45g of Biryani Masala in a large glass bowl for marinating.

*Put the lamb pieces in the bowl and grate the yogurt mixture into the meat.

*Cover the bowl with cling film and keep in the fridge overnight.

Preparation of the lamb

*Fry the cashew nuts separately in clarified butter. Set aside for garnish.

*Fry a cup of the cut onions in the same clarified butter. Set the rest of the onions aside for later.

*Take the marinating lamb pieces out of the fridge and let them warm up to room temperature.

*Heat the remaining clarified butter in a pan, add 60g garlic, 35g ginger, 250g tomatoes and remaining chopped onions.

*Add the meat pieces to the sauce, cover and let cook until the lamb is tender and the oil has separated.

Preparation of the cooked rice

*Wash and rinse the rice until the water is clear.

*Soak the rice in lukewarm water for 20 minutes, drain and set aside.

*Heat six cups of water in a saucepan and add three tablespoons of salt.

*Pour drained rice into boiling water and cook for 14 minutes.

*Drain the rice and return to the saucepan.

*Cover the saucepan and set aside for 15 minutes.

Rice preparation

*Spread the semi-cooked rice on a plate.

*Remove pieces of lamb from the baking dish.

*Add a layer of cooked rice in the same pan, followed by a layer of pieces of lamb and another layer of rice.

*Sprinkle a few fried onions, coriander, mint, fenugreek leaves, saffron, kewra water, raisins and fried cashew nuts between the individual layers. The top layer must be rice.

*Put the lid on and cook over low heat for 10-12 minutes.

*Remove from the heat and garnish with the remaining roasted onions, mint, fenugreek leaves and coriander.

*Serve hot biryani lamb with cool raita yogurt.

Raita

*Mix the yogurt, salt and roasted cumin powder in a bowl.

*Put the tomato cubes, cucumber and chopped coriander in the bowl and mix well.

*Garnish with chilli powder and serve cool with biryani.

Butterscotch Chocolate Sheera by Tata Sky Cooking Expert, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

Prep. Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Serve: 2

Ingredients

For grinding

4-5 no – Biscuits

1tsp – Ghee

1tsp – Condensed milk

1tbsp – Brown sugar

For cooking

2tbsp – Ghee

2tbsp – Pistachio, crushed

1/2 cup – Rava (Semolina)

2 cups – Milk

1/2 cup – Condensed milk

2tbsp – Butter scotch syrup

For garnish

2tbsp – Chocolate syrup

1tbsp – Pistachio, crushed

Method

*Take biscuits, break them in small pieces and add in blender, add brown sugar, and ghee, condensed milk and coarsely grind.

*Pour the mixture in cups and make base and keep aside.

*In a pan, add ghee, pista and roast for 2-3 min. Then add rava and sauté till rava is roasted.

*Add condensed milk, milk to the mixture and cook well till sheera thickens.

*Add butterscotch syrup in the pan, mix well.

*Now pour the mixture in the cups with the biscuit base. Top it with thick chocolate syrup.

*Garnish with remaining pista and serve hot.

Note from the chef: Rava is slow in digestion so it keeps your stomach full for a longer period of time. If consumed in controlled manner, it is beneficial for weight loss.

