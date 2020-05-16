Ramadan 2020: Try these mouth-watering recipes over the weekend

The holy month of Ramadan is ongoing and one can still look forward to a sumptuous Iftaar dinner while following social distancing norms. Keeping the special feast in mind, here are some dishes that you wouldn’t want to miss out on.
Follow the step-by-step recipes to make the festivities come alive.
Biryani lamb and Raita yogurt by Emirates chef Ravi Nage
Ingredients
1kg – Lamb or forequarter of the mutton
125g – Yogurt (curd cheese)
20ml – Mustard oil
45g – Biryani Masala
3g – Fennel seeds
5g – Green cardamom
4g – Black cardamom (whole)
3g – Mace
6 no – Bay leaves (whole)
2 no – Cloves (whole)
5g – Black pepper (whole)
1 no – Cinnamon stick
3g – Star anise
4g – Cumin seeds
4g – Coriander seeds
6g – Red Kashmiri chilli peppers
2g – Onion seeds
250g – Fresh tomatoes
35g – Ginger paste
60g – Garlic paste
600g – Basmati rice
100g – Clarified butter
0.5g – Saffron
300g – Onion (thinly sliced)
25g – Mint leaves (chopped)
25g – Coriander leaves
5g – Fenugreek leaves(dried)
5ml – Kewra water
50g – Cashew nuts
25g – Raisins
25ml – Milk
250ml – Yogurt
2 no – Cucumber (small, chopped)
5g – Roasted cumin powder
3g – Salt
2 no – Onion (medium-sized, chopped)
5g – Coriander leaves (chopped)
2g – Chilli powder
1 no – Tomatoes, diced
Method
*Dry roast biryani masala spices (fennel, green cardamom, mace, cloves, black pepper, cinnamon, star anise, cumin, coriander seeds, Kashmiri chilli, onion seeds).
*Grind all dry spices (except black cardamom and bay leaves) and store masala powder in an airtight container.
*Mix 125g of yogurt, mustard oil and 45g of Biryani Masala in a large glass bowl for marinating.
*Put the lamb pieces in the bowl and grate the yogurt mixture into the meat.
*Cover the bowl with cling film and keep in the fridge overnight.
Preparation of the lamb
*Fry the cashew nuts separately in clarified butter. Set aside for garnish.
*Fry a cup of the cut onions in the same clarified butter. Set the rest of the onions aside for later.
*Take the marinating lamb pieces out of the fridge and let them warm up to room temperature.
*Heat the remaining clarified butter in a pan, add 60g garlic, 35g ginger, 250g tomatoes and remaining chopped onions.
*Add the meat pieces to the sauce, cover and let cook until the lamb is tender and the oil has separated.
Preparation of the cooked rice
*Wash and rinse the rice until the water is clear.
*Soak the rice in lukewarm water for 20 minutes, drain and set aside.
*Heat six cups of water in a saucepan and add three tablespoons of salt.
*Pour drained rice into boiling water and cook for 14 minutes.
*Drain the rice and return to the saucepan.
*Cover the saucepan and set aside for 15 minutes.
Rice preparation
*Spread the semi-cooked rice on a plate.
*Remove pieces of lamb from the baking dish.
*Add a layer of cooked rice in the same pan, followed by a layer of pieces of lamb and another layer of rice.
*Sprinkle a few fried onions, coriander, mint, fenugreek leaves, saffron, kewra water, raisins and fried cashew nuts between the individual layers. The top layer must be rice.
*Put the lid on and cook over low heat for 10-12 minutes.
*Remove from the heat and garnish with the remaining roasted onions, mint, fenugreek leaves and coriander.
*Serve hot biryani lamb with cool raita yogurt.
Raita
*Mix the yogurt, salt and roasted cumin powder in a bowl.
*Put the tomato cubes, cucumber and chopped coriander in the bowl and mix well.
*Garnish with chilli powder and serve cool with biryani.
Butterscotch Chocolate Sheera by Tata Sky Cooking Expert, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi
Prep. Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Serve: 2
Ingredients
For grinding
4-5 no – Biscuits
1tsp – Ghee
1tsp – Condensed milk
1tbsp – Brown sugar
For cooking
2tbsp – Ghee
2tbsp – Pistachio, crushed
1/2 cup – Rava (Semolina)
2 cups – Milk
1/2 cup – Condensed milk
2tbsp – Butter scotch syrup
For garnish
2tbsp – Chocolate syrup
1tbsp – Pistachio, crushed
Method
*Take biscuits, break them in small pieces and add in blender, add brown sugar, and ghee, condensed milk and coarsely grind.
*Pour the mixture in cups and make base and keep aside.
*In a pan, add ghee, pista and roast for 2-3 min. Then add rava and sauté till rava is roasted.
*Add condensed milk, milk to the mixture and cook well till sheera thickens.
*Add butterscotch syrup in the pan, mix well.
*Now pour the mixture in the cups with the biscuit base. Top it with thick chocolate syrup.
*Garnish with remaining pista and serve hot.
Note from the chef: Rava is slow in digestion so it keeps your stomach full for a longer period of time. If consumed in controlled manner, it is beneficial for weight loss.
