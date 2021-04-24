Ramadan: Make mouthwatering sheer khurma with chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s recipe

Sheer khurma is a festive vermicelli pudding that is an Iftar favourite. Containing dry fruits, condensed milk, sugar, cardamom, nuts, and many such ingredients, this dish is rich in flavour and will leave you craving for more. It is also eaten as part of the morning meal on Eid after prayer and then served to guests throughout the day.

If you looking for a recipe to make delicious sheer khurma, check out the one by chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Try this recipe:

Ingredients

1 1/2 l – Skimmed milk

1 tbsp – Olive oil

100 g – Whole-wheat vermicelli

A few – Toasted saffron strands

2 tbsp – Sunflower seeds (charoli/chironji)

1/2 tsp – Green cardamom powder

A pinch – Nutmeg grated

6 tsp – Sugar substitute sucralose

3-4 – Almonds blanched and slivered

3-4 – Pistachios blanched and slivered

Method

*Boil the milk until it has reduced in volume by roughly a quarter.

*Heat the olive oil in a kadai, then add the vermicelli, stirring gently. Stir in the reduced milk.

*Add the saffron, sunflower seeds, cardamom powder and nutmeg, and cook for about five minutes.

*Stir in the sugar substitute and nuts, taste for sweetness and serve immediately.