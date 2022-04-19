Ramadan 2022: Tracing the history and significance of dates in Islam (plus, health benefits and recipes)

The holy month of fasting, prayer, and reflection, Ramadan is one of the most significant religious periods observed by Muslims all over the world. As part of the tradition, devotees practise abstinence and fast from pre-dawn to dusk. The pre-dawn meal is referred to as ‘sehri‘ and the meal with which the fast is broken at sunset is called ‘iftar‘.

While Muslims devour a variety of foods during iftar, based on their preferences and geographical locations, dates are among the most common food items with which most people break their fast, traditionally. Considered sacred in Islam, they are a staple on iftar tables during Ramadan as it is believed to have appeared over 20 times in Quran and were advocated by Prophet Muhammad himself.

Let’s delve deeper into the history of dates, their significance in Islam, and the various health benefits associated with them.

History of dates

Believed to be one of the oldest cultivated trees in the world, the origin of the date palm is largely uncertain because of its long cultivation. In India, specifically, dates are present since the Harappan time, according to Kurush Dalal, culinary anthropologist, archaeologist, and historian.

“We have both kinds of dates in India: Phoenix Dactylifera and Phoenix Sylvestris. The latter is usually seen in the coastal regions, mostly used to make date palm wines or to turn them into jaggery by boiling them down. Dates that are directly eaten are Phoenix Dactylifera which are mainly domesticated and bred for size, shape, meat etc. in West Asia. From there, they directly come to our country. Indian dates have little meat on them,” he added, explaining the varieties available in India and around.

Dates, according to Dalal, have been a very important commodity traded from West Asia, right from the medieval period and before. “It is largely used in Gulf because it is one of the few trees that grow in that region and Islam has originated from that place,” he said.

He explained that since it was one of the few available trees in the region, date palms were of great importance. “The date sap nurtures the date fruits, the date palm is used for thatching the houses and the big palm wood is used for making the house. What coconut tree is to people of coastal India, date palm is to the people of Arabia and West Asia.”

Dates are available in various varieties and, interestingly, some dates are far from expensive than others. That, according to the food historian, depends on the flavour, sugar content, amount of meat and taste among other factors.

Significance in Islam

Since dates are dehydrated and contain tons of sugar, they have a longer shelf life, shared Krish Ashok, author of Masala Lab: The Science of Indian Cooking. He added that dates don’t go bad easily and are, therefore, a very crucial food item for people in deserts.

“For any religion that originated in deserts, like Islam, dates are naturally going to be a part of its central identity. Any long journey in deserts, just like the journey of Muhammad from Mecca to Medina, definitely involves dates. Thus, Muslims consume dates because they are religiously significant in Islam. Dates are not native to India and many other parts of the world, but you find them here because people consume them as a cultural marker,” he added, explaining the significance.

According to Hadith literature, it is believed that the Messenger of Allah (Prophet) would break his fast with ripe dates before he would pray. If there were no fresh dates, then with dried dates, and if there were no dried dates, then with a few sips of water. Thus, it is suggested to every one to break their fasts with fresh dates, dried dates or water, in case dates are not available. Considering these historic and significant religious events associated with dates, Muslims all over the world consume dates during Ramadan, especially as a means to break their fast during iftar.

Apart from Islam, dates also find mention in the religious texts of Christianity and Judaism.

Health benefits

According to Aman Puri, founder, Steadfast Nutrition, dates are not just religiously significant but also extremely healthy. Here are some of these health benefits.

*They are a good source of antioxidants which may help reduce oxidative stress and lower the risk of heart diseases.

*Being high in fibre, they can effectively help relieve consumption.

*Dates have a good iron content which helps treat iron deficiency and anaemia symptoms.

*They are rich in calcium and phosphorous – which work together to keep the bones strong.

*Due to their low Glycemic Index (GI), they are a much healthier alternative to regular white sugar. Dates are, therefore, considered safer than refined sugar for diabetics when consumed in moderation.

He added that they are particularly beneficial during fasting days as they “help boost the energy levels, being naturally rich in sugars like glucose and fructose”. Additionally, they help regularise the blood sugar levels after a prolonged period of fasting, the nutritionist shared.

“Due to the presence of soluble fibre, dates provide a better satiety value which can prevent one from over-indulging in food after breaking fast. Dates also support better digestion and lower the chances of an upset stomach after consuming large amounts of food post fasting.”

According to Ashok, however, dates do not have significant health benefits. “They contain a lot of calories. Modern nutritional science tells you it spikes your blood sugar levels. It is consumed during Ramadan due to its religious significance, not health benefits. Thus, it should be consumed in moderation. Modern evidence suggests that breaking fast with high-protein and high-fat food items help manage glucose spike far better than dates,” he said.

Healthy dates recipes

If you are looking to include some dates in your iftar meals this Ramadan, try these nutritious recipes suggested by Puri.

Dates smoothie

Ingredients

*1 banana (ideally chilled)

*1 cup of milk (any:oat/coconut/almond/soy/toned milk)

*4 dried dates (pitted)

*1 tsp of flax seeds

*1/2 tsp of cinnamon powder

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a mixer/food processor and blend well Serve chilled and enjoy!

Dates and oatmeal granola bar

Ingredients

*Rolled oats (50 grams)

*Desiccated coconut (2 tbsp)

*Salt (a pinch)

*2 tbsp of nut butter (almond /peanut butter)

*3-4 Medjool dates

*Coconut oil (as required)

Method

Mix oats, coconut powder, and salt in a mixer/food processor until combined well. Add nut butter, and pitted dates, and process the mixture again to form crumbly dough form. Add coconut oil as the dough will be a little dry and run it in the processor until a sticky dough forms. Press the dough into a greased pan and let it sit in the fridge for an hour to set. Cut in any desired shape and have a happy and healthy snacking!

