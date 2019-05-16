Ramadan 2019: This millet fruit tart recipe is a healthy addition to your Iftaar party

Ramadan is a month of special prayers and blessings. It is that time of the year when you get into the process of detoxification. But as you fast you need to take care of your healthy proteins, carbohydrates and other vital nutrients. It is always advisable to eat foods that are nutritious and high on water content.

As we know, Millets are a rich source of protein. They are also high on dietary fibre, several B vitamins and minerals, The tart I have made here is with Barnyard Millet. The presence of iron and calcium in Barnyard Millet helps in strengthening immunity. This millet is known for its umpteen health benefits. Packed with the goodness of iron, protein, fibre, and minerals such as calcium and magnesium; the daily consumption or inclusion of this millet during fasts can work wonders.

Millet Mixed Fruit Tart

Ingredients

2 cups – Barnyard Millet flour

1 cup – Rice flour

1 tsp – Ground cardamom powder

4 tbsp – Honey

1/2 cup – Melted Ghee or butter

60 ml – Milk

For the Stuffing

1 cup – Hung Curd

1/2 cup – Condensed Milk

1 cup – Mango Puree

1/4 cup – Mishri Powder

2 tbsp – Pre roasted Sesame seeds

1 cup – Chopped Mixed Fruits

Method

* In a bowl, mix together honey, ghee, milk and cardamom powder. Add rice flour followed by Sama (Barnyard Millet) flour bit by bit. It has to come together as a non sticky ball. Wrap it in a cling flim and refrigerate it for 30 minutes.

* Preheat oven at 180C. Divide dough in four equal parts. Roll out one portion of the chilled dough and spread it on a Tart shell mould. I have used a cake mould in my case.

* Once it is nicely spread, use a fork to pierce its base. Refrigerate with mould for further 10 minutes. Once nicely refrigerated, transfer it to the oven to bake for 10 minutes.

* After that, just do a manual check whether it has evenly baked or not and if required let it bake for another 5-7 minutes or till the base has cooked completely. Once out of the oven, let the tart base cool.

Hung Curd Topping:

* In a bowl, combine hung curd, condensed milk and mango puree. Fold the mixture with the help of a rubber spatula. Add some mishri powder and sesame seeds. Spread this mixture on a cooled Tart base and top it up with chopped fruits, mint leaves and rose petals.

* Refrigerate it again. And right before serving, cut it in triangles with the help of a pizza cutter.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi.