Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: 1.25 lakh ‘Raghupati ladoos’ made of pure ghee, saffron to be distributed

The Raghupati ladoos are made of pure cow ghee sourced from Bengaluru. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The Raghupati ladoos are made of pure cow ghee sourced from Bengaluru. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Patna’s Mahavir Mandir Trust said it will be distributing 1.25 lakh ‘Raghupati Laddoos’.

Of the total number of this special Indian sweet, 51,000 laddoos are to be given to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on the occasion of the “bhoomi pujan”.

Made of pure cow ghee, the remaining amount of laddoos will be sent to the temples in Janaki’s birthplace at Sitamarhi in Bihar and 25 other pilgrimage places where it is believed that Lord Ram’s footprints lie. They will also be distributed among devotees of Lord Ram and Hanuman in different parts of Bihar, said Mahavir Mandir trustee Acharya Kishore Kunal.

The pure ghee for making these laddoos has been sourced from Bengaluru while special gram flour has been brought from Australia, according to aajtak.indiatoday.in. Among the other ingredients are saffron from Pulwama, Kashmir, and cardamom, cashew and raisins from Kerala. The sugar for the laddoos has been sourced from Patna.

Mahavir Mandir Trust has already made a donation of two crore rupees to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. It is set to make a total contribution of Rs 10 crores. The trust is also running free “Ram Rasoi(kitchen)” for devotees in Ayodhya, revealed Kunal.

(with inputs from ANI)

