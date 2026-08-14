Ram Kapoor shares he only sticks to protein; doesn’t eat fruits, roti

Actor Ram Kapoor, who has had a fitness transformation and admittedly eats only one meal a day, recently revealed that he just swears by protein. In an episode of the reality show Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa, Kapoor — when asked why he doesn’t have fruits, roti — said, “What I have done to transform myself….and the things that I have stopped eating forever…those I can’t eat till I die. It is more important to me than any gameplay. I don’t eat anything except protein. No fruits, no roti. Just protein.”

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