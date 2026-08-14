Ram Kapoor shares he only sticks to protein; doesn’t eat fruits, roti

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Actor Ram Kapoor, who has had a fitness transformation and admittedly eats only one meal a day, recently revealed that he just swears by protein. In an episode of the reality show Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa, Kapoor — when asked why he doesn’t have fruits, roti — said, “What I have done to transform myself….and the things that I have stopped eating forever…those I can’t eat till I die. It is more important to me than any gameplay. I don’t eat anything except protein. No fruits, no roti. Just protein.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
From a clinical nutrition perspective, protein is essential, particularly for maintaining muscle mass, supporting recovery, improving satiety, and preserving lean body mass during weight loss.
However, consultant dietitian Garima Goyal noted that eliminating entire food groups is not automatically healthier. “Fruits provide fibre, potassium, vitamin C, folate, polyphenols, and other antioxidants, while whole grains and rotis can provide complex carbohydrates, fibre, B vitamins, and minerals. These nutrients play important roles in gut health, cardiovascular health, energy metabolism, and overall wellbeing,” said Goyal.
A very high-protein diet may be appropriate for certain individuals for a specific period, particularly when planned around a weight loss or body composition goal, but protein alone cannot provide all the nutrients the body needs. “Very low carbohydrate intake can also reduce dietary fibre if vegetables, legumes, fruits, and whole grains are simultaneously restricted, potentially affecting bowel regularity and gut health. For physically active individuals, carbohydrates also remain an important fuel source for higher-intensity exercise,” said Goyal.
It is also essential to note that a celebrity’s short-term transformation diet should not automatically become a template for everyone. “Dietary requirements depend on age, activity level, body composition, medical history, kidney function, training goals, and total calorie intake. Someone following a high-protein diet should still ensure adequate micronutrients, fibre, healthy fats, hydration, and overall dietary variety,” said Goyal.
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Protein is important, but more protein does not mean better nutrition. “A sustainable diet should provide adequate protein while also including fibre-rich vegetables, appropriate carbohydrates, healthy fats, and a variety of whole foods,” said Goyal.