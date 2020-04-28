Ralph Lauren shares wife’s chocolate nut cookie recipe; check it out

This decadent cookie will melt in your mouth! (Photo: Ralph Lauren/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) This decadent cookie will melt in your mouth! (Photo: Ralph Lauren/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

With everybody donning the chef’s hat, it comes as no surprise that renowned fashion designer Ralph Lauren’s wife also decided to wear one. Among the many pictures of yummy foods and recipes on social media, we came across Ricky Lauren’s chocolate nut cookies recipe on Instagram. In the caption, the ace designer mentioned that they were “delicious on their own — and even better as an ice cream sandwich.”

Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients

2 cups – Melted semisweet dark chocolate

2 – Medium-sized eggs

3/4 cup – Brown sugar

1 tbsp – Vanilla essence

1/2 cup – All-purpose flour

1/4 tsp – Salt

1/4 tsp – Baking powder

4 tbsp – Salted melted butter

2 cups – Chopped almonds or walnuts (preferably roasted)

Steps

*Begin by pre-heating your oven to 350 Fahrenheit.

*Next, melt the chocolate using a double boiler method or pop it in the microwave. Once done, allow it to cool.

*In a separate bowl, mix sugar along with vanilla essence and all-purpose flour. Sift all the dry ingredients before using them.

*Now add the melted chocolate to the dry ingredients along with the eggs and melted butter. Mix nicely and add chopped almonds or walnuts (preferably roasted).

*Allow it to set and then make little balls and press them flat. Place them on a baking tray and bake for about 15 minutes or until they crack.

*Allow them to cool and enjoy just like that or with a scoop of ice-cream and have it like an ice- cream sandwich.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd