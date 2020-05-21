Rakulpreet makes veg fried rice; check out the recipe here

The actor says “it is a plate full of happiness.” (Photo: Rakulpreet/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) The actor says “it is a plate full of happiness.” (Photo: Rakulpreet/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Rakulpreet Singh is making sure that she spends her time in isolation in a healthy way — whether it is sipping an immunity drink, exercising regularly, or preparing nutritious meals. So it’s no surprise that the actor took to Instagram and posted a picture with a caption that debunks the myth that rice is fattening. “On the contrary, it’s the easiest form of carbs to digest for the body. It heals the gut which in turn helps in better absorption of nutrients,” she wrote.

Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Finely chopped garlic pods

1 tbsp – Finely chopped ginger

1 tbsp – Vegetable oil

2 cups – Cooked rice

1 tsp – Soya sauce

1/2 tsp – Red chilli sauce

1 tbsp – Tomato ketchup

Chopped baby corns

Chopped spring onions

Salt to taste

1/4 tsp – Black pepper powder

1/2 cup – Chopped beans

1/2 cup – Finely chopped onions

1/2 carrot – Finely chopped

1/4 cup – Shredded cabbage

Steps

*In a preheated kadhai, add a tablespoon of vegetable oil and let it heat for 30 seconds. To it, add finely chopped garlic, ginger and saute. Once it turns a little brown, add green beans. Next, add onion and golden fry it for 2 minutes.

*Then add carrots, baby corn and give it a good mix. Cook for two minutes and add chopped green pepper.

*Next, add the shredded cabbage and saute it for about three minutes. Add a teaspoon of soya sauce and tomato ketchup each, red chilly sauce, black pepper and mix well.

*Add salt to taste, but be careful since the sauces will have some already. Then add 2 cups of pre-cooked rice. Keep mixing until the vegetables have nicely mixed with the rice.

*Let it cook for 5-10 minutes on medium heat. As soon as it is done, turn off the heat and serve. Garnish it with chopped spring onions.

What are you cooking tonight?

