Rakul Preet Singh says these three foods are ‘easiest on the gut’; expert verifies

Rakul Preet Singh maintains a clean diet. As such, she feels that these three staple, natural foods are “easiest on the gut”. “Rice is the easiest ingredient on your gut. Rice, banana, and sweet potatoes. These are simple carbs. They are not complex carbs. They get digested easily, which is why khichdi works,” the Thank God actor said during a conversation on Khaane Mein Kya Hai channel on YouTube.

She also detailed her dietary habits. “I don’t eat brown rice. I eat white rice. Every day, my lunch has rice. My dinner has roti. And it’s always about quantity. I eat everything, but I don’t weigh my food. I know my quantities. I won’t exceed that on an average day. If it’s made cleaner, you can eat a lot more,” the 34-year-old added.

Taking a cue from her discussion, let’s verify if the three foods are really “easiest on the gut”.

Dr Aniket Mule, consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, asserted that she isn’t wrong. “They are light foods, readily digestible, and stomach-friendly. White rice is easily digested and releases glucose quickly, providing instant energy without taxing the digestive system. Bananas are full of soluble fibre and potassium, which not only calm the lining of the gut but also replenish electrolytes, particularly after a stomach upset. Sweet potatoes are rich in complex carbohydrates and fibre, yet soft enough for the gut to digest easily. All three are “comfort foods” for the gut in medicine as well,” said Dr Mule.

Do physicians usually prescribe these foods when the patient is ill?

When the gut is inflamed due to infection, indigestion, or side effects from medications, we typically recommend foods that require minimal effort to digest. “Rice, bananas, and sweet potatoes give you energy, vital vitamins, and minerals without stressing out the gut. They also have a low-to-moderate glycemic index, which means they release energy slowly and do not create abrupt spikes in blood sugar,” said Dr Mule.

Can you have them daily?

Of course, these can be included in daily meals. For instance, having rice with dal or vegetables provides a balanced meal. Bananas, as a mid-morning snack, are excellent, and sweet potatoes are a healthy, fibre-rich snack to replace fried foods. They are easy to prepare, budget-friendly, and suitable for all ages.

What to note?

Portion size is important. Dr Mule said that individuals with diabetes need to be mindful of their intake of rice and bananas due to their high carbohydrate content, although moderation is the key. “Also, avoid deep-frying these foods excessively or adding excessive sugar or butter to them that spoils their gut benefits,” said Dr Mule.

