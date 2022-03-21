This smoothie serves as Rakul Preet Singh’s post-workout meal and also breakfast (recipe inside)

As much as it is important to workout, it is equally essential to have a healthy and nutrition diet — both, pre and post-workouts. Which is why, actor Rakul Preet Singh loves to indulge in an all-nourishing post-workout-cum-breakfast drink that can be made in a jiffy.

Her nutritionist and microbiome specialist Munmun Ganeriwal shared the recipe of the power-packed smoothie in her book Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet.

Taking to Instagram, she said, “Want to know what Rakul Preet has for breakfast? Check out this recipe that serves as her post workout meal as well as her breakfast”.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Ganeriwal had opened up about the tweaks she has made in Rakul Preet’s diet. “Yes, me and Rakul have been working together on her food and fitness. Some of the key areas on which we have been working would be switching on her parasympathetic response so that she recovers better from her strenuous workouts, working on her metabolism, cleansing (or detoxifying) her gut eco-sysytem etc.”

Here’s the recipe of the drink.

Ingredients

2/3 cup – Unsweetened fresh almond milk

2/3 cup – Water

1 scoop – Whey isolate powder

1tbsp – Whole flaxseeds

1-2 – Banana (the smaller variety)

Pinch – Cinnamon powder

Pinch – Cardamom powder

Honey, if required

Method

*Mix unsweetened fresh almond milk, water, whey isolate powder, whole flaxseeds and the bananas (the smaller variety)

*Blend them together.

*Sprinkle a pinch of cinnamon and cardamom powder.

*Add honey, if required.

In the book, she mentions that the drink is a blend of “easy-to-digest whey isolate, fruit, seeds and spices”. “This drink is easily Rakul Preet’s most favourite and makes for a great post-workout breakfast or evening meal,” said Ganeriwal.

“It can be had on non-workout days and by non-exercisers, too!” Ganeriwal added.

Why is gut health important?

According to Ganeriwal, restoring the gut microbiome will not only help lose weight, reset metabolism, support immunity, but it will also “help you restore your mental health and overall well-being”.

