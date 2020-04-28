Rakul Preet Singh has this immunity-boosting drink; would you like to try?

Would you like to try Rakul Preet Singh’s natural immunity-booster? (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram/File;designed by Gargi Singh) Would you like to try Rakul Preet Singh’s natural immunity-booster? (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram/File;designed by Gargi Singh)

The current health crisis has forced us all to work towards building our immunity. Realising that immunity is something that is built over a period of time, people are making small changes to their day-to-day lifestyle — from diet to fitness. But many people also swear by immunity-boosting drinks which are made using healthy ingredients. And actor Rakul Preet Singh is one of them.

Recently, the De De Pyaar De actor shared the recipe for an immunity-booster which was shared by her friend and nutritionist, Rashi Chowdhary.

“We need our immunity to be at its best in times like these and what better way than to do it naturally! It tastes so good and is the perfect replacement for caffeine too!” Rakul captioned her Instagram post, describing the health boosting drink as “so good”.

Kitchen condiments have been known for their health benefits. Spices like turmeric, peppercorns, ginger and cinnamon are known to be effective against easing inflammation and cleaning up the digestive system in general, when taken in moderation.

So, if you are looking to try out this immunity-booster, here is what you need.

Ingredients

*Pinch of ginger

*Pepper

*Turmeric

*Cinnamon

*Cloves

*500ml – Water

*Honey, if needed

Method

Boil all the ingredients together. Let it boil till it becomes half. Switch off the flame. Sieve it. Add organic honey if you like.

Would you like to try some?

