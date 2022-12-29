Chaatlover: Rakulpreet Singh is ‘addicted to this recipe’

Anything tangy, spicy, and chatpata is always a treat for the taste buds. Yes, yes, we know that things like chaat, chips, paani-puri are probably what is on your mind right now. But we are not talking about the well-known street foods, but their healthier avatars, as we — and even Rakul Preet Singh — strongly believe that healthy does not mean boring.

“Healthy isn’t boring and here is proof.. @rashichowdhary I’m addicted to this recipe ❤️ #chaatlover,” the Doctor G actor captioned a post on Instagram, as she shared the recipe for a simple bhel recipe with her followers.

Not only is this bhel recipe delicious, but is also healthy and hence, the perfect option to satiate those untimely hunger pangs or even as a tea-time snack!

Ingredients:

Onion

Tomatoes

Carrot

Moong dal

Sev

Green and tamarind chutney

Chopped coriander

Puffed rice or crackers

Recipe:

To two tablespoons onion, add one cup tomato, one cup carrot, one-fourth cup peanuts, three-fourth cup moong dal, one tablespoon sev (if you like)

one-fourth cup peanuts, three-fourth cup moong dal, one tablespoon sev (if you like) Mix these with 1 tablespoon of green chutney and 2 table spoons of tamarind chutney

Garnish with two tablespoons chopped coriander

You can add two crackers or little puffed rice, if you like.

Rashi Chowdhary, a nutrionist, had also shared the recipe on her Instagram earlier.

This is not the first time Rakul has shared a healthy treat with her friends. Also, the actor often shares fitness posts and tips with her social media followers. On International Yoga Day this year, the actor had posted a photo of herself performing some yoga asanas effortlessly.

“Yoga is sanity, yoga is alignment, yoga is peace. It’s more than an activity, it is a way of life, “she captioned the post.

So, will you be trying the easy bhel recipe today? All it will take you to make it is 10 minutes! Enjoy.

