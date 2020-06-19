Rakul Preet Singh cooks yummy vegan pesto pasta; try the recipe

Rakul Preet Singh is all about healthy eating. The actor, who has been honing her culinary skills of late, gave us a sneak peek into her vegan ghar ka khaana a while ago. She also showed us how to make an immunity-boosting drink with turmeric, ginger and other ingredients.
The De De Pyaar De actor, who has now turned vegan, whipped up yet another dish — creamy vegan pesto pasta. Rakul Preet shared a picture of the pasta she made on Instagram. Take a look:
So, how do you make this yummy and healthy vegan pesto pasta at home? Here’s a recipe from vegan food blogger Alissa’s website, connoisseurusveg.com. Try this:
Ingredients
6 ounces – Dried orecchiette pasta
1 tbsp – Olive oil, plus a dash
1 cup – Full-fat coconut milk (from a can)
1 cup – Unflavored and unsweetened non-dairy milk of choice (such as soy or almond milk)
2 tbsp – Whole wheat flour (all-purpose works too)
1/2 cup – Vegan pesto
1 1/2 cups – Cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup – Chickpeas (cooked or canned)
1/2 cup – Kalamata olives, halved
1 cup – Fresh arugula, packed
1-2 tbsp – Lemon juice to taste
Red pepper flakes to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
* Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add the pasta and cook, but make sure to not overcook.
* Drain the pasta and return it to the pot. Toss with a dash of olive oil to prevent sticking.
* Coat the bottom of a large pot with 1½ tablespoons of olive oil and place it over medium heat.
* When the oil is hot, whisk in the flour. Cook for three to four minutes, until the mixture darkens a bit and begins to smell nutty.
* Whisk in the coconut milk and other non-dairy milk. Raise the heat and bring the mixture to a boil.
* Lower the heat and allow the mixture to simmer, whisking frequently, for about seven minutes, until it thickens up a bit.
* Stir in the pesto, cherry tomatoes and cooked pasta. Let the sauce continue simmering for about one minute. It should thicken up a bit more and coat the pasta.
* Remove the pot from heat and immediately stir in the chickpeas, olives and arugula. Stir just until the arugula begins to wilt.
* Season with lemon juice, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper to taste. Serve it.
