Rakul Preet Singh cooks yummy vegan pesto pasta; try the recipe

Rakul Preet Singh is all about healthy eating. The actor, who has been honing her culinary skills of late, gave us a sneak peek into her vegan ghar ka khaana a while ago. She also showed us how to make an immunity-boosting drink with turmeric, ginger and other ingredients.

The De De Pyaar De actor, who has now turned vegan, whipped up yet another dish — creamy vegan pesto pasta. Rakul Preet shared a picture of the pasta she made on Instagram. Take a look:

So, how do you make this yummy and healthy vegan pesto pasta at home? Here’s a recipe from vegan food blogger Alissa’s website, connoisseurusveg.com. Try this:

Ingredients

6 ounces – Dried orecchiette pasta

1 tbsp – Olive oil, plus a dash

1 cup – Full-fat coconut milk (from a can)

1 cup – Unflavored and unsweetened non-dairy milk of choice (such as soy or almond milk)

2 tbsp – Whole wheat flour (all-purpose works too)

1/2 cup – Vegan pesto

1 1/2 cups – Cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup – Chickpeas (cooked or canned)

1/2 cup – Kalamata olives, halved

1 cup – Fresh arugula, packed

1-2 tbsp – Lemon juice to taste

Red pepper flakes to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

* Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add the pasta and cook, but make sure to not overcook.

* Drain the pasta and return it to the pot. Toss with a dash of olive oil to prevent sticking.

* Coat the bottom of a large pot with 1½ tablespoons of olive oil and place it over medium heat.

* When the oil is hot, whisk in the flour. Cook for three to four minutes, until the mixture darkens a bit and begins to smell nutty.

* Whisk in the coconut milk and other non-dairy milk. Raise the heat and bring the mixture to a boil.

* Lower the heat and allow the mixture to simmer, whisking frequently, for about seven minutes, until it thickens up a bit.

* Stir in the pesto, cherry tomatoes and cooked pasta. Let the sauce continue simmering for about one minute. It should thicken up a bit more and coat the pasta.

* Remove the pot from heat and immediately stir in the chickpeas, olives and arugula. Stir just until the arugula begins to wilt.

* Season with lemon juice, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper to taste. Serve it.

