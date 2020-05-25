Rakul Preet baked dark chocolate banana cake; would you like to try?

Aren’t chocolates and bananas a lethal combination? (Photo: Rakulpreet/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Aren’t chocolates and bananas a lethal combination? (Photo: Rakulpreet/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Rakul Preet has been sharing one delicious recipe after another during the lockdown. And needless to say, her quarantine cooking sessions have been extremely successful. So when the actor recently shared a picture of decadent dark chocolate banana cake, we could not stop ourselves. The actor captioned the Instagram post: “Baked 😜 @rashichowdhary you will be super proud cos this one is gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free (used xylitol) and vegan 🌱😃 presenting banana dark chocolate cake 😋 who says healthy can’t be tasty 🤷‍♀️😃”

If you are looking for a dessert option, give this healthy cake a try. Check out the recipe below, courtesy Youtuber The Toasted Pine Nut.

Ingredients

1 cup – Roughly chopped dark chocolate pieces

3 – Medium-sized eggs

2 cups – Almond flour

2 – Bananas (half for topping)

1/4 cup – Almond butter

3 tbsp – Coconut sugar

1/4 cup – Cocoa powder

1/2 tsp – Salt

1 tsp – Baking powder

Steps

*Begin by preheating your oven to 350F.

*Till it heats, take a large bowl and mash two bananas in it. To it, add whisked eggs, almond butter and coconut sugar.

*Mix all the wet ingredients together to make a thick paste. Then add all the dry ingredients (almond flour, cocoa powder, salt and baking powder).

*Keep folding the mixture until it is mixed. Then add roughly chopped pieces of chocolate. Save some for later.

*Once the mixture is folded and you have a thick cake batter, apply some soft almond butter on a cake tin so that it is easier to take out the cake once it is baked.

*Now pour the batter into the cake tin and top it with leftover chocolate pieces. You can also drizzle almond butter.

*You can also add some banana on the top.

*Bake the cake for 40 minutes. Take it out and allow it to cool before cutting into pieces.

Will you have this for dessert tonight?

