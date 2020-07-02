Rakul Preet bakes ‘gluten-free, refined sugar-free’ pumpkin chocolate cake; recipe inside

Rakul Preet Singh baked healthy pumpkin chocolate cake. (Source: rakulpreet/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Rakul Preet Singh baked healthy pumpkin chocolate cake. (Source: rakulpreet/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Rakul Preet Singh has been honing her culinary skills of late, experimenting with a variety of healthy dishes. The De De Pyar De actor recently added yet another delicacy to her list of cooking adventures.

Rakul Preet, who swears by healthy vegan food, baked a healthy, yummy pumpkin chocolate cake; she shared pictures of it on Instagram. The cake, she revealed, was “gluten free, grain free and refined sugar free”.

“When you know you can have that entire slice of cake because it’s healthy,” she wrote alongside the pictures where she is seen eating the chocolate cake.

As Rakul Preet mentions, you need not curb your craving for cake as long as you can make sure it is healthy. To help you do that here is a recipe for vegan, gluten-free pumpkin chocolate cake, courtesy Green Smoothie Gourmet by food blogger Dee Dine. Try this:

Ingredients

1 cup – Almond milk

1 tbsp – Apple cider vinegar

Ingredients in a large bowl

1 can – Pumpkin puree

1½ cup – Organic cane sugar

½ cup – Light olive oil

2 tbsp – Cold coffee

2 tbsp – Vanilla

Ingredients in a small bowl

1¾ cup – Gluten-free all purpose flour

¾ cup – Cocoa powder

1½ tsp – Baking soda

1½ tsp – Baking powder

1 tsp – Cinnamon

1 tbsp – Pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp – Salt

Method

* Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

* Apply butter or coconut oil on the inside of two cake round pans (eight to nine inch).

* Dust with cocoa powder, and shake out the excess. Keep them aside.

* Mix almond milk and apple cider vinegar in a cup and let it rest for a few minutes.

* Mix all the ingredients in the large bowl. Stir until combined.

* In the small bowl, mix up all the dry ingredients.

* Alternately add the apple cider vinegar mixture and the dry ingredients from the small bowl into the large bowl with all the wet ingredients. Keep mixing the ingredients well as you keep adding.

* Divide the batter between your cake pans.

* Bake for about 35 minutes or until the cake is ready. Cool for 30 minutes before removing from the pan.

* Frost carefully as the layers will have crumbly surfaces.

