Make your Raksha Bandhan extra special with these delicious dessert recipes

What better way to celebrate the eternal bond between siblings on Raksha Bandhan than by adding some sweetness to the celebrations? So this year, ditch the gifts and prepare something special for your sibling, sprinkle it with some love and bring a big smile on their faces! This year, the festival is being celebrated on August 15.

To help make things easier for you, we have put together some recipes you can choose from. Have a very happy Raksha Bandhan.

Recipe by Chef Jitender, Chef, The Ashok, Delhi

Ingredients:

For the fruit and nut ghevar:

1/4 cup – Ghee clarified butter

1/4 cup – Chilled full cream milk

2 cups – Maida/All purpose flour

41/2 cups – Chilled water

Ghee or oil (for frying)

For sugar syrup

11/2 cup – Sugar

1 cup – Water

Saffron (a few strands)

2-3 – Cardamom (crushed)

For malai rabdi

1l – Full cream milk

1/4 cup – Sugar

2-3 drops – Kewda essence

1/4 tsp – Cardamom powder

Dry fruits and fresh fruits for garnishing

Method:

For the ghevar

*In a bowl, whisk ghee and milk till light and fluffy.

*Add maida and whisk well.

*Add water and make a runny batter without any lumps (If lumps are formed, strain the batter through a soup strainer).

*Take a small saucepan (4 inch) and fill half of it with ghee and heat on high flame.

*When the ghee is very hot, pour a ladle of batter from at least 1 feet above at the center of the pan at a steady speed and as fast as you can.

*Do not simmer the heat. The batter will splutter a lot. Be very careful at this stage.

*If the batter starts to overflow, stop pouring more batter.

*Let the bubbles in the ghee settle down.

*Pour another ladle of batter on top the previous batter. (Always mix the batter before pouring)

*Let it cook for a minute.

*Repeat the process 3-4 times.

*Make a hole in the center with a skewer.

*Let the ghevar fry on high heat till it is browned from top. Remove the ghevar from ghee using a fork.

*Keep it on a tilted plate so that extra ghee is removed.

For the sugar syrup

*Heat sugar and water in a pan.

*Add saffron and cardamom.

*Heat till one string sugar syrup is formed.

For malai rabdi

*Heat milk in a heavy bottom pan.

*Cook till it is reduced to half.

*Add sugar and cardamom powder.

*Cook till it is reduced to one quarter.

*Add kewda essence.

Assembling the ghevar

*Dip the ghevar in sugar syrup for 10 seconds on each side.

*Pour malai rabdi on top.

*Garnish with almond, pistachio slivers, raisins, walnuts, dried apricots.

*Serve the ghevar with seasonal fruits cut in cubes.

Almond Coconut Burfi by Chef Manish Mehrotra

Ingredients:

1 cup – Freshly grated coconut

1/2 cup – Blanched almonds (grinded)

1 cup – Sugar

1/3 cup – Desi ghee

Method

*In a non-stick pan, add ghee on a low medium heat and add coconut and almond mixture. Stir to mix well. Keep stirring to prevent the mixture form sticking to the pan or getting burnt until it begins to leave the sides of the pan, lumping up as one mass. Add sugar and fold it well.

*Apply ghee onto a baking sheet and keep aside.

*Reduce heat to low and continue stirring for a few more minutes until the residue sticking to the sides of the pan starts to look opaque and dry, which means the consistency is nearing almost right for solidifying.

*Remove onto the greased plate/sheet. Mix the dough with greased hands and pat it flat into a neat square of 1/4 inch thickness with a greased rolling-pin. Smooth out the surface if needed.

*As it cools partially, cut into equal squares with a knife. Once completely cooled, separate out the burfis with a flat spatula and store in an airtight container.

Rice Kheer sweetened with Stevia

Ingredients:

4 cups – Full fat whole milk

1/4 cup – Rice

4tsp – Sugar

2tsp – Unshelled unsalted almonds (crushed)

2tsp – Unshelled unsalted pistachios (crushed)

1tsp – Golden raisins

2-3 – Cardamom pods cracked open

5 scoops – Sugar Free green

Saffron (few strands)

Method

*Rinse rice with cold water; keep changing water until it appears clear.

*Over medium heat, bring milk to boil, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching.

*When the milk begins to boil, add cardamom powder and stir.

*Reduce heat to medium-low and add rice to the boiled milk.

*Allow the rice to cook until tender, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking of rice and scorching of milk, do not overcook the rice.

*Add sugar and sugar free green, nuts, raisins, and saffron and stir to mix well.

*Remove from heat and allow kheer to cool.

*When completely cooled, move to refrigerator to chill.

*Serve chilled