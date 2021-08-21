Rakhi special: Try these delectable chocolate recipes to celebrate sibling love

Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan celebrates the festival of sibling love. What better than surprising your sibling with a special preparation on the occasion? Here are two easy and delectable recipes that any beginner can try, courtesy dentist Mansi Mhatre who is also the founder of Sweet Sins.

Check out these easy recipes which are everyone favourites – cookies and brownies.

Here’s how to make them.

Nutella Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies

Try this easy to make chocolate chip cookie recipe. (Source: Mansi Mhatre)

Ingredients

10 no – Large tablespoons of Nutella

110g – Unsalted butter

100g – Castor sugar

1tsp – Vanilla essence

1 no – Egg

175g – All purpose flour

1tsp – Baking soda

7g – Cornstarch

Salt to taste

100g – Chocolate chips

Method

*Scoop out Nutella dollops on a parchment paper and freeze it for 30 mins.

*Mix all the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Combine well and set aside.

*In another bowl, take room temperature softened butter, add sugar and essence and cream it well.

*To this add one large egg, combine well.

*Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and combine well, make sure not to leave out any lumps of flour.

*Add the chocolate chips and mix.

*Let the dough rest in the refrigerator for 30 mins.

*Take a ball size of dough, flatten it out on your hand, place the frozen Nutella in the center of the dough and mould the dough around it to form a ball.

*Let these cookie balls set in the refrigerator again for 15 mins.

*Preheat the oven at 350F for 10-12 mins.

*Place the balls on your baking tray lined with parchment paper and bake for 10-12 mins or untill the edges turn golden brown.

*Store in an air-tight container.

Classic Fudgy Walnut Brownies

Would you like to try this chocolate brownie recipe? (Source: Mansi Mhatre)

Ingredients

3/4 cup – All-purpose flour

1 cup – Granulated sugar

3/4 cup – Unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup – Brown sugar

1/2tsp – Baking powder

1/4tsp – Salt

4 ounces – Bittersweet chocolate coarsely chopped, divided

1/3 cup – Milk

6tbsp – Butter

1tsp – Vanilla extract

2 no – Large eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup – Chopped walnuts, divided

Method

*Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat an 8- or 9-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

*Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, brown sugar, baking powder and salt in a large mixing bowl. Set aside.

*Place half of the bittersweet chocolate and the milk in a small saucepan and place over low heat. Cook and stir for a minute or two and then add the butter. Continue cooking over low heat, stirring constantly, until the butter and chocolate have completely melted. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the vanilla.

*Pour the melted chocolate mixture into the flour mixture in the mixing bowl and stir until slightly combined. Add the eggs, remaining bittersweet chocolate, and 1/4 cup of the walnuts (reserve remaining nuts for later) to the flour mixture; stir to combine.

*Pour the batter into prepared baking dish and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup walnuts.

*Bake until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out with moist crumbs clinging, approximately 20 to 22 minutes for 9-inch baking dish or 22 to 26 minutes for a 8-inch baking dish.

*Remove from the oven and cool completely in the baking dish before cutting and serving.

Which one would you try?